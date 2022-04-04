Somizi has weighed in on Will Smith and Chris Rock's situation which saw the Hollywood superstar slap the comedian at the Oscars

The Mzansi reality TV star believes that the devil "kicked in" through Chris on the night of the drama and Will's behaviour then ruined everyone's big moment

Somizi also accused Jada Pinkett-Smith of being a narcissistic and blamed her for the way Will acted after she gave him the look following Chris' joke

Somizi has shared his thoughts on the Will Smith and Chris Rock drama at the Oscars. The larger-than-life media personality spoke about the incident in an over 10 minute-long clip he posted on social media.

Somizi has shared his thoughts on the Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars slap. Image: @somizi, @willsmith, @chrisrock

Source: Instagram

SomGaga shared that the Hollywood superstar missed the point about the devil being at play on the night of the Oscars. The Idols SA judge shared that the devil "kicked in through Chris Rock".

Taking to Instagram, the reality TV star expressed that Will Smith's behaviour ruined everyone's big moment that night because the whole world spoke about the incident and forgot about all the other people who won.

"The devil won that night through one person who fell for the trap of the devil."

In his post, Somizi also blamed Jada Pinkett-Smith for what happened. He claimed Will Smith is in narcissistic relationship. Peeps took to Somizi's comment section and shared mixed reactions to his take on the matter.

cgabopha said:

"In total agreement, the universe is self-fixing and self-correcting, what’s not of love shall be exposed."

mbali_dhlamini_ commented:

"I disagree. I believe that the devil attacked Will’s ability to be slow to anger. I believe the devil attacked Will. I don’t think Chris was used by the devil as comedians make below the belt jokes daily. Even after the slap, he was fuming. He is the one that was acting out of character. When he was asked to leave the premises, he refused. The devil was in control of Will that night, not Chris. Just in my opinion though."

mpongosesifiso wrote:

"Jada had a lot to do with what happened, the look she gave Will was like do something."

ndoni_x said:

"Comedian or not! You don't make fun of someone else's illness!"

fayth120 commented:

"Yhoo Somizi, you have nailed it. No truer words have been spoken about this. Thank you for putting in words what we are all thinking."

gijijones wrote:

"I agree because Will is not dealing with his issue which is Jada but he takes his anger on Chris. Chris is a stand up comedian and he makes jokes momentarily, he didn't say anything bad. His joke was related to the Oscars and the fact that Will laughed until Jada gave him the look, says it all."

official_kieng added:

"I totally agree with you when you say that Will is in a narcissistic and abusive relationship, cause remember this is the same woman who cheated on him with a 'MAN' so obviously since then he has to prove himself to her that he also is a man."

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock topped the the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris, said:

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views to the drama.

