Limpopo-born musician King Monada threw hands at a fan who groped him while he was performing recently at a packed event

The Idibala hitmaker got hot under the collar when the female fan touched him inappropriately during the performance

Reacting to the video, most social media users showed support to the singer as they felt the fan had no right to do what she did

King Monada threw hands at a fan who groped him. The star was performing at a gig recently when a peep touched him inappropriately during the live show.

The Idibala hitmaker did not waste anytime when he pulled a Will Smith on the touchy lady. He stopped singing for a moment and smacked the fan.

The short video was shared on Instagram by Everything SA Music. According to ZAlebs, the singer can be seen frustrated in the clip as he almost fell into the crowd during the incident.

Peeps shared mixed views on the incident. Many shared that Will Smith has started a trend after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for making fun of his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

cebisanovember wrote:

"When man are sexually violated it is a JOKE, mcm."

mosiwa_eezzy said:

"King Will Rock you."

abuti_ted commented:

"Will Smith has started a trend."

its.tshepo4you wrote:

"But it looks like she touched his D."

nosipho_mbambo1 added:

"But why were they touching his manhood? Rock them wena king."

King Monada serves Mzansi soft life goals

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Limpopo-born talent King Monada is officially the new ambassador of the soft life. The media personality stunned followers when he shared photos of his new home, fresh from construction.

King Monada has shown fans that hard work really does pay off. The music sensation is living large and not too shy to show it. ZAlebs reports that Monada stopped the timeline when he gave peeps a sneak peek into his lavish home.

The stunning home is situated in Tzaneen and is said to have cost King Monada R1.5 million to build. The South African reports that the musician's garage had some luxury cars to decorate the large home.

