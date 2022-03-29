South African singer Donald has revealed that an obsessive fan has been following him around whenever he has a show in the Nelspruit area

He added that the unnamed fan always finds her way to the VIP section and sometimes tries to have conversations with him

Donald said he once checked the lady's social media pages and what he found there gave him a fright

Fans can sometimes go above and beyond to get the attention of their favourite artists. For Mzansi star Donald, a lady has reportedly attended his every show in the Nelspruit area.

Donald has revealed that he is now feeling unsafe because of a stalker who keeps following him around. Image: @donaldindenial

Donald's diehard fan is an unnamed lady who allegedly brings him presents at his shows. She always makes sure that she gets to the VIP section where he can notice her, and that's not all; she sometimes forces him to have a quick chat with her, weird, right?

According to ZAlebs, the singer shared these details in a Twitter post, saying he was starting to fear his life.

He also revealed that curiosity got the better of him after various encounters with the lady, and what he found there sent chills down his spine.

Trolls, however, did not show any sympathy for the singer who they accused of looking for clout.

@Siyabonga_Vimbi said:

" Your last sentence."

@StheMthimkhulu wrote:

"Botha Msila used to travel to watch all Celtic games, but Celtic never felt unsafe."

