Umlando star Pholoso Masombuka who is popularly known by his stage name Toss had his fans and followers concerned with his recent video

The star was on his Instagram live where he was weeping uncontrollably much to the surprise of the fans

Toss who had the phrase 'I need love right now' pinned to the video did not disclose why she was crying

Umlando hitmaker Toss had fans concerned about his well being after his disturbing Instagram video.

‘Umlando’ Star Toss has fans concerned after crying during an Instagram live. Image: @indabakabani

Source: Instagram

The star took to his Instagram page and started weeping uncontrollably. Fans were disturbed by the video and asked what was wrong but he did not reveal anything.

TimesLIVE reports that the singer had the phrase 'I need love right now' pinned to the video. The publication added that they tried to contact Toss but it was to no avail.

This is not the first time that Toss had his fans worried about him. The star reportedly fainted while performing on stage. Sunday World reported that he blamed the unfortunate incident on fatigue.

The report further states that Toss even apologised to the promoter who had booked him for the gig. He wrote:

“I’m okay now, I appreciate the love, positive energy, and concern. I will come back stronger.”

