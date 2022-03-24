Reality television star Ongeziwe Madonsela, popularly known as Malwandle, has reportedly passed away

Moja Love confirmed the death in a statement but they refused to disclose the cause of death, citing that it is the family's responsibility

Viewers of the popular reality TV show have taken to social media to pay tributes to one of their favourite stars

Moja Love has confirmed that one of the cast members of the popular reality TV show. Umndeni. Malwandle has passed away. Malwandle rose to prominence for starring in the show that takes a look at men who are in polygamous relationships with both men and women.

‘Umndeni’ star Malwandle's family has confirmed his death. Image: @Ammahle and @Sly_Cindi/Twitter

Source: Twitter

According to The South African, Moja Love issued a statement on 22 March confirming the star's untimely passing.

The publication adds that although Moja Love confirmed the death, they refused to disclose the cause of death. The statement read:

"Moja LOVE is saddened by the passing of MaLwandle, a cast member of Umndeni. He was a colourful spirit that brought so much life to the production. Moja LOVE extends its condolences to his family and friends. May God gives them strength and healing through this difficult time, and his soul rests in peace."

According to Drum Magazine, Malwandle's family confirmed his death and they are also appealing for financial assistance to bury him.

Malwandle's brother and co-star Lwazi said the star died after a short illness and will be laid to rest this weekend in KwaZulu Natal. He said:

“I can’t give out many details about his passing. But yes, it is true. Malwandle died at Umhlanga hospital and the burial is this weekend in KZN.

“We kindly ask anyone who can assist financially towards the funeral to please come forward. I am in a predicament, making funeral arrangements."

Fans send their condolences

Umndeni viewers have taken to Twitter to pay tributes to the late star. Many are saddened by the untimely passing of the young star.

@Ammahle wrote:

"This is shocking!! Rest in peace MaLwandle."

@Sakhilenavy21 noted:

"Haibo Malwandle is now deceased last week he said it's the brother but turned out it was a mistaken identity wth is going on @MojaLoveTv."

