“Disgusting”: ‘Umndeni’ Viewers React to Nasty Fight Between Dabula and Nkanyezi

Umndeni viewers have threatened to pull the plug on the show following another hectic fight between Dabula and Nkanyezi

The fans accused the Moja love show of promoting gender-based violence as this was not the first time that GBV scenes have aired on the reality show

They called on the producers of the programme to stop airing such scenes as it seems like they don't care about GBV

Umndeni viewers are not happy with the amount of gender-based violence that plays in the show. The fans feel that the Moja Love reality show is promoting GBV.

Peeps took to social media recently to react to the latest episode of their favourite programme. They called the show's producers out for continuing to air violent scenes on the show.

Taking to Twitter, peeps threatened to stop watching the show if it doesn't change its format. They were reacting to a scene of another hectic fight between Dabula and Nkanyezi, according to ZAlebs.

@LadyMandi_ZA·5h said:

"I'm starting to think Maseko was intentional in the way he treats Nkanyezi... I think he knows he cannot defeat her and her dlozi!!! Mamkhulu will see it one day, but I hate how they treated uNkanyezi, then need her later! iyajika ivili!"

@Amza_5 wrote:

"Mahlalentabeni and Dabula kicking Nkanyezi out like a dog is wrong in all levels and disgusting."

