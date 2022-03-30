Lasizwe has shared a a hilarious video of how South Africans would tell the story of Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap

The reality TV star and his brother, Lungile, shared different versions of how white, black and coloured Saffas would narrate the Oscars drama to someone who did not watch the show

Social media users laughed out loud at Lasizwe's hysterical video and shared that they nailed the way they retold the chaotic moment at the prestigious event

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lasizwe has taken to social media to share how Mzansi peeps would retell the story of Will Smith and Chris Rock. The reality TV star shared a clip of himself and his brother, Lungile, showing different versions of how black, coloured and white South Africans would narrate the story to someone who did not see the Oscars slap.

Lasizwe has reacted to Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Oscars Slap. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

According to The South African, the YouTuber roasted Lupita Nyong'o's reaction to the whole drama as Will sat next to her when he was shouting at the comedian.

Taking to Instagram, Lasizwe captioned the hilarious clip:

"If the Oscars were in South Africa, this would be Lupita at the Oscars after party."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The star's followers and celeb friends laughed out loud at the funny clip. Many couldn't believe that Lungile agreed to do the video with his openly gay bro.

iam_jacquiline wrote:

"I can't believe Lungile agreed to this."

_karabomakgoba said:

"Listen! Lungile understood the assignment."

its_mandyyyy wrote:

"It's the fact that Lungile agreed to this for me. Love y'all."

siyamthanda_ndamase commented:

"You guys are my favourite duo."

amanda_gubhela said:

"How did you convince Lungile to agree to this."

blacq_rose added:

"It's always black people and sound effects when we tell a story."

Will Smith and Chris Rock trend after Oscars slap

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Will Smith and Chris Rock are topping the trends list following their Oscars drama. Chris made a nasty joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and he didn't like it at all.

The Hollywood superstar got up and slapped the US comedian live on stage. He then told him:

"Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

After the slap, a surprised Chris, said:

"That was the greatest night in the history of television."

Peeps have taken to Twitter to react to the Will Smith and Chris Rock incident. They shared mixed views to the drama.

Source: Briefly News