Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian and her drummer fiancé Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot

The loved-up celebrity couple, who were all over each other on the Grammy Awards red carpet, went straight to a chapel to "tie the knot" after the event

Sources close to the couple have, however, shared that the couple does not have a marriage licence, which means their Vegas wedding is not valid

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had the internet buzzing when news that they were officially married broke. The celebrity couple keeps fans glued to their phones with their heavy PDA photos.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker allegedly got married in Las Vegas soon after attending the Grammy Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The reality TV star and her drummer fiancé reportedly went to a chapel in Las Vegas to exchange vows soon after leaving the 2022 Grammy Awards.

A source close to TMZ told the publication that Kourt and Travis, affectionately known as "Kravis", walked into the One Love Wedding Chapel at around 1:30am on Monday. The report further notes that the couple arrived prepared with their own photographers and security; the venue was not allowed to take any pictures.

One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson also confirmed to People that Kardashian and Travis had a private ceremony. He also revealed that they specifically requested an Elvis Presley impersonator. He said:

"I didn't know who it was until they pulled up. I advertise as 24 hours, but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, which was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were.

"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway and danced to Elvis. They showed a lot of love and had a lot of fun."

TMZ, however, reports that a source close to Kravis said the couple, who got engaged in October 2021, are yet to obtain a marriage licence, which means their marriage in Vegas is void.

Source: Briefly News