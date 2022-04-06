Celebrity Skin rapper Doja Cat won her first Grammy Award at the recently held awards ceremony in Las Vegas

The star, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song Kiss Me More featuring SZA

Doja Cat's father took the opportunity to celebrate her win with a post on his Instagram, but peeps accused him of clout chasing

Doja Cat's doting father, South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has been accused of using his daughter's fame to seek relevance.

Dlamini recently took to his Instagram page to share a picture of his rapper daughter following her Grammy award win.

According to IOL, the Sarafina star was dragged by social media users for being a deadbeat father who only wanted to ride on his daughter's success prompting him to delete the post.

Dlamini posted a picture of his daughter holding the gong and wrote:

“Just wanted to thank everyone who supported my child Zandile. God bless you all”.

Twitter users mopped the floor with him. Many called him out for congratulating a daughter he has never even met.

@thobie4me said:

"Deadbeat fathers may not have the time nor any care for their children, but one thing they have is the audacity."

@LiveSmil3 added:

"Just saw an Instagram post of Dumisani Dlamini(Doja’s ‘dad’) thanking everyone for supporting his daughter South African deadbeats are another breed."

