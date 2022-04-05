Grammy Award-winning singer SZA came under fire from social media users when she walked the Grammy's stage with crutches

Many accused the singer of using the crutches and wheelchair to get attention, alleging that she was not really injured

The Good Days star has, however, set the record straight, she took to her Instagram page to share images showing the broken ankle

Hit Different singer SZA hobbled her way on crutches to the Grammys stage to accept her first gong on 3 April. The star who won the award for Best Pop Duo for her hit Kiss Me More featuring Doja Cat revealed that she had sprained her ankle hours before the event.

SZA was accused of pretending to be injured at the Grammy Awards. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to People, SZA explained the funny story of how she ended up limping and needing crutches to walk.

The publication reports that the star said she fell out of bed before the Grammy awards. She said:

"It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before."

Twitter users did not believe the star's story. Many questioned why she only used crutches while walking up to the stage but did not need them when posing on the red carpet.

@kozumeale wrote:

"The way SZA didn't wanna perform so she wore crutches when she didn't need them at all, and still won the Grammy. same with Doja she literally retired from making music ?!! yet she still won?? bts been going to the Grammys for 4 years and still nothing"

@whoisive added:

"Me watching SZA go from standing to crutches to a wheelchair all in one night."

@phazeoo commented:

"I know SZA probably lied and told someone she broke her ankle so she brought the crutches to the Grammys to keep up w the lie."

Mail Online has, however, reported that the singer took to Instagram to reveal that she had broken her ankle. According to the report, the star shared a clip of medical personnel bandaging her leg before casting it. She also posted an X-ray of her chipped ankle and wrote:

"Lmao, it's confirmed broken... I thought it was just sprained. I was NOT missing that carpet."

