Popular TV personality Mome Mahlangu has revealed that she is still struggling to come to terms with her friend Riky Rick's untimely passing

The celebrated fashionista poured her heart out in a lengthy Instagram post narrating how she has resorted to the help of a therapist to deal with the death

The star even reminisced on the good times she had with the Amantombazane rapper, who passed away on 23 February after battling depression

The Cream Cartel star Mome Mahlangu is still reeling in pain following the death of her dear friend rapper Riky Rick in February.

Mome took to her Instagram page to share that although she has lost a loved one before, she had to seek the help of a therapist to help her deal with the grief.

Mome Mahlangu has opened up about losing her friend rapper Riky Rick. Image: @mrsmome.m and @rikyrickworld

According to TimesLIVE, Mome likened the pain of losing her friend to that of losing a brother or a sister. She said:

"I never knew the pain of losing a brother or a sibling. They say time heals all wounds but I still hurt about my dad since 1998, and now you. I guess we just soldier up and pray therapy gets us through healing."

The star discouraged her followers from using social media platforms, Twitter, particularly citing that the bird app is toxic and has destroyed many people's lives. She wrote:

"We are humans, not TV puppets, some of us have lived half of our livelihood in the public eye since Cream Cartel and being called names and discriminated against led us to suffer emotionally and mentally for years that we have become immune to a lot of things.

"My therapist said it’s not good but we soldier on and choose to be around people and places that don’t mess with our mental wellness, especially Twitter I’m not sure why u are still on that platform there are too many ways to make Money people if u have not seen how it has damaged the black community mentally."

