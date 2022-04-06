Young, Famous and African star Andile Ncube has been accused of swindling his late stepfather Elliot Magubane out of his wealth

Ncube's stepbrother Sphamandla Magubane said the media personality stole the inheritance that was meant for him and his siblings

He also added that he was angered by the fact that Andile hosted a tombstone unveiling without his stepdad's biological children present

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Media personality Andile Ncube's appearance in the famous Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous & African may have attracted him unwanted drama from his family. The reality TV star is being accused of stealing his stepfather's inheritance.

'Young, Famous & African' star Andile Ncube has been called out for stealing his stepfather's wealth. Image: @andilencube

Source: Instagram

According to various media reports, Ncube was called out by his stepbrother Sphamandla Magubane, who accused him of using the late Elliot Magubane's assets on the show for clout.

Sunday World reports that Sphamandla said Ncube had no right to flaunt his father's assets and wealth on TV without their permission. He said:

"On the show, he is flaunting my father's assets and the house he illegally attained. Andile has no right to show my father's house and exclude us from doing anything related to our father."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The South African also reports that 27-year-old Magubane was breathing fire because Ncube even had to gall to conduct his father's tombstone unveiling on TV without informing the family. He said:

“We are shocked by Andile’s disrespect to go and film our father’s graveside without the family’s consent.”

Sphamandla added that Ncube and Nomsa Isabelle Chemane kicked him out of his father's house and business shortly after his death, Sunday World reports. He said:

“I used to work with my dad in his businesses. Two weeks after my father died, they told me to come for an interview and reapply for my position.”

Young, Famous & African’s Annie responds to brother who alleged that she introduced him to ’hard drugs’

Briefly news previously reported that Nigerian actress and reality TV star Annie Idibia has been a topic of discussion on social media lately. The Young, Famous and African star has been in the limelight following her appearance on the Netflix show.

Annie's name has been in the media mostly because of her marriage to celebrated African singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2 Baba.

Her brother, Uduak Wisdom Macauley, recently called the star out, who claimed that she is a slave master. In a now-viral Instagram post, Uduak said Annie made him work for her without proper payment, ZAlebs reports.

Source: Briefly News