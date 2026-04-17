The Ndimande brothers, who were arrested in Eswatini for the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, appeared in court

AKA and his friend and former business partner, Tibz, were shot and killed on Florida Road, Durban

Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande previously abandoned their bail applications at their last appearance at the Durban Magistrate's court

The case against the two Ndimande brothers, who were arrested in Eswatini for the murder of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, has moved to the Durban High Court.

AKA's murder suspects will stand trial at the Durban High Court. Image: Tibz, Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

At their recent brief court appearance at the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, 17 April 2026, the accused learned that they would stand trial alongside the five other accused men.

AKA's murder case moves step forward

The men, Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande, who were extradited from Eswatini after allegedly fleeing the country shortly after the murders happened, are expected to stand trial alongside the five other accused men.

According to SABC, the trial has officially been moved to the Durban High Court, and it will commence on 20 July 2026 and continue until 21 August 2026. The second session will begin on 5 October 2026 and continue till 6 November 2026.

Briefly News previously reported that the pre-trial had been moved to 19 June 2026, to allow for the appointment of a trial judge and to conclude more pre-trial proceedings. According to The Witness, the state would be expected to bring in 45 witnesses to testify when the trial proceeds.

Apart from the two men, five others were arrested, and they are: Muziwenkosi Harvey Gwabeni, Lindokuhle Ndimande, Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Siyanda Myeza, and Lindani Ndimande. All of them are currently being held at the Ebhongweni prison in Kokstad.

Two Ndimande Brothers will appear at the Durban High Court. Image: Akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

No bail application made

KwaZulu-Natal’s National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) spokesperson, Natasha Kara, had revealed on 10 April 2026 that Malusi and Siya chose not to apply for bail.

“On their last appearance, they advised that they would want to make a bail application. However, in court today [Thursday], the accused abandoned their bail application.”

Magistrate Ashwin Singh informed the accused that they would remain in custody pending their next court appearance.

“As you previously declined to apply for bail, you will be remanded back into custody until your next court appearance at the high court, where you will be joined by the other five co-accused,” reported SABC.

Lynn Forbes gains courage to attend court

In a previous report from Briefly News, AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, had gained the courage to attend the trial for the very first time. In November 2025, Lynn attended her very first court proceeding.

At the Durban High Court, Lynn showed up, and she spoke to the media, expressing gratitude for the prosecutors in her son's murder case.

"I really appreciate it. I can only imagine all the hours that must go into all of this, and I don’t envy any of you, but thank you very much; you are appreciated. Thank you," she said.

Source: Briefly News