The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is going to focus his attention on the rest of the country

Mkhwanazi is expected to launch a crime-fighting initiative for every province in the country

South Africans in the comment section were jubilant, and one said Mkhwanazi was God-sent

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Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is coming for criminals in other provinces. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL— KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is preparing to share his crime-fighting passion with the rest of the country as he will launch a nationwide project.

According to Dasen Thathiah, Mkhwanazi's crime-fighting project will focus on organised crime in all forms nationwide. Mkhwanazi assured the province that the new task will not remove him from his role.

Read the tweet on X here:

Mkhwanazi made the announcement at Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson's handing over of a new forensic lab in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 17 April 2026. Speaking to eNCA, Mkhwanazi confirmed that he would remain as the Provincial Commissioner of the province. He explained that when Masemola re-appointed him as the Provincial Commissioner, he had to engage the province's Premier, Thami Ntuli.

Mkhwanazi added that one of Masemola's strategies included identifying Mkhwanazi to play a strategic role in the fight against organised crime. He said that he briefed the Premier on what his role means. Mkhwanazi, who recently won a court case against businessman Calvin Mathibeli, remarked that he will be fulfilling both roles of oversight in the intended project and as provincial commissioner. He clarified that he would be moving throughout the country and admitted that it would be a lot of work.

South Africans comment

Netizens in the comment section were ecstatic.

N.P Mtimande said:

"Good news, and I so wish that would be a preparation for him to ascend back to the position of National Commissioner. We need him there eventually."

Mao Junior remarked:

"General Mkhwanazi is on a mission to fix the country and to make life for criminals unbearable."

Castle Larger added:

"Eish, getting him ready to be a national leader now. This is a very good thing."

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News