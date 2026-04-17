General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi To Lead a National Crime-Fighting Project
- The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is going to focus his attention on the rest of the country
- Mkhwanazi is expected to launch a crime-fighting initiative for every province in the country
- South Africans in the comment section were jubilant, and one said Mkhwanazi was God-sent
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Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, contributed coverage of international and local social issues, including health, corruption, education, unemployment, legislation, labour, service delivery protests, and immigration in South Africa, during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.
KWAZULU-NATAL— KwaZulu-Natal's top cop, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is preparing to share his crime-fighting passion with the rest of the country as he will launch a nationwide project.
According to Dasen Thathiah, Mkhwanazi's crime-fighting project will focus on organised crime in all forms nationwide. Mkhwanazi assured the province that the new task will not remove him from his role.
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Mkhwanazi made the announcement at Public Works Minister Dean Macpherson's handing over of a new forensic lab in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 17 April 2026. Speaking to eNCA, Mkhwanazi confirmed that he would remain as the Provincial Commissioner of the province. He explained that when Masemola re-appointed him as the Provincial Commissioner, he had to engage the province's Premier, Thami Ntuli.
Mkhwanazi added that one of Masemola's strategies included identifying Mkhwanazi to play a strategic role in the fight against organised crime. He said that he briefed the Premier on what his role means. Mkhwanazi, who recently won a court case against businessman Calvin Mathibeli, remarked that he will be fulfilling both roles of oversight in the intended project and as provincial commissioner. He clarified that he would be moving throughout the country and admitted that it would be a lot of work.
South Africans comment
Netizens in the comment section were ecstatic.
N.P Mtimande said:
"Good news, and I so wish that would be a preparation for him to ascend back to the position of National Commissioner. We need him there eventually."
Mao Junior remarked:
"General Mkhwanazi is on a mission to fix the country and to make life for criminals unbearable."
Castle Larger added:
"Eish, getting him ready to be a national leader now. This is a very good thing."
This is a developing story.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za