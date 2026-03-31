Calvin Mathibeli Suffers Legal Setback After Losing Case Against General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- KwaZulu-Natal businessman Calvin Mathibeli lost his court case against KZN top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi
- Mkhwanazi filed an application against Mathibeli, who accused him of being corrupt and captured
- Mathibeli's attempt to overturn the initial ruling was thwarted as the court dismissed it
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The High Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, dismissed businessman Calvin Mathibeli's attempt to appeal the court's decision in favour of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, Mathibeli appeared before the court where he applied to overturn the court's initial decision. Mkhwanazi brought the first application before the High Court after Mathibieli accused him of being corrupt, captured, and part of a hit squad. Mathibeli was initially compelled to publicly retract his statements, which were deemed defamatory.
The High Court dismissed his leave to appeal the initial judgment with punitive costs. He has been ordered to comply with the above order within 24 hours.
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This is a developing story.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za