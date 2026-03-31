KwaZulu-Natal businessman Calvin Mathibeli lost his court case against KZN top cop General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Mkhwanazi filed an application against Mathibeli, who accused him of being corrupt and captured

Mathibeli's attempt to overturn the initial ruling was thwarted as the court dismissed it

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Calvin Mathibeli lost a court case against General Mkhwanazi. Images: Calvin Mathibeli/ Facebook and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: UGC

DURBAN, KWAZULU-NATAL— The High Court in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, dismissed businessman Calvin Mathibeli's attempt to appeal the court's decision in favour of KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

According to eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah, Mathibeli appeared before the court where he applied to overturn the court's initial decision. Mkhwanazi brought the first application before the High Court after Mathibieli accused him of being corrupt, captured, and part of a hit squad. Mathibeli was initially compelled to publicly retract his statements, which were deemed defamatory.

The High Court dismissed his leave to appeal the initial judgment with punitive costs. He has been ordered to comply with the above order within 24 hours.

This is a developing story.

Source: Briefly News