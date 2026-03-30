MK Party Loses Court Bid To Prevent Shamila Batohi Pension Payout
- The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party failed in its attempt to block the former head of the NDPP, Shamila Batohi's, pension payout
- The party filed an application in March and demanded that Batohi's pension payout be frozen
- However, the MK Party encountered difficulties in its mission as the courts ruled in Batohi's favour
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
JOHANNESBURG— The South Gauteng High Court has ruled against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's bid to prevent former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi's pension payout.
The party's legal representatives appeared before the court on 30 March 2026, where its application to prevent Batohi's pension payout was dismissed. The party filed papers early in March to block what it called an unlawful disbursement of public funds.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za