The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party failed in its attempt to block the former head of the NDPP, Shamila Batohi's, pension payout

The party filed an application in March and demanded that Batohi's pension payout be frozen

However, the MK Party encountered difficulties in its mission as the courts ruled in Batohi's favour

With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

The MK Party did not succeed in blocking Shamila Batohi's money. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images and @MightiJamie/ X

Source: UGC

JOHANNESBURG— The South Gauteng High Court has ruled against the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party's bid to prevent former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi's pension payout.

The party's legal representatives appeared before the court on 30 March 2026, where its application to prevent Batohi's pension payout was dismissed. The party filed papers early in March to block what it called an unlawful disbursement of public funds.

This is a breaking story.

Source: Briefly News