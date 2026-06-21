Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared her personal story that influences her stance on illegal immigration

The March and March Movement advocates for the deportation of undocumented migrants by June 2026

Her controversial past posts previously prompted mixed reactions, with some labelling her a tribalist

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma explained her stance on illegal immigrants. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has shared a personal story that she says shaped her stance on illegal immigrants. The former radio host who leads the March and March Movement says that her activism is rooted in what happened to her mother.

The March and March Movement has been spearheading the call for undocumented migrants to be deported to their home countries by 30 June 2026. There has been speculation on why Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is against illegal immigrants, and the former VUMA FM presenter finally broke her silence and set the record straight.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shares personal story

On Sunday, 21 June 2026, ActionSA leader and Johannesburg Mayoral candidate Herman Mashaba shared a video of Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma speaking openly about her past and why she supports the deportation of undocumented migrants. According to Jacinta, she is against illegal migrants because her mother was allegedly the victim of a fake marriage with a Nigerian.

“Now I want to share a story since you guys so desperately want to paint me as a bitter person. Maybe I am bitter because I was 14 years old, living with my mother, when I saw her breaking down, because when she went to Home Affairs, she found out that she had been married off to a Nigerian that she didn’t even know,” Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said.

She highlighted how the alleged identity theft affected their lives. Jacinta said her mother couldn’t find a solution that wouldn’t leave them at a disadvantage.

“So, all of us had a problem with our identity because our mother was basically using a different surname, and they were telling her that the only way to get out of this was to get a divorce and to get a divorce would mean that this person takes half of everything that she has and she owns,” she added.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma also said that foreign men have changed tactics and took a jab at South African women marrying foreigners, like she previously did.

“I guess over time they realised that stealing or faking marriages doesn’t work, now they’re buying off South African women to marry them, which is working quite well because oh my gosh, phela desperation, love of money et cetera et cetera. Maybe I could still be bitter about that, who knows. Maybe it’s a childhood trauma, who knows? But at the end of the day, it’s what’s driving me to make sure that we never have to go through this nonsense again,” Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma said.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma shared the reason behind her stance against illegal foreigners. Image: jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma apologises for tribalist remarks

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma was called out for her old social media posts, where she insulted people from Limpopo and was labelled a tribalist and colourist.

Her apology drew mixed reactions from the online community, where several supporters accepted it, while others seemingly distanced themselves.

Source: Briefly News