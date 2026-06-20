A Patriotic Alliance leader has officially resigned from her position to join the anti-illegal immigration movement March and March

Her decision came after she allegedly suffered a violent attack, death threats and a gun being pulled on her by foreign nationals

The post got over 9,000 reactions on Facebook, with many South Africans praising her for putting the cause above her political position

Teresa Nortje on the left and Gayton McKenzie on the right. Images: @Mckenzie.Gayton/Facebook and @jacinta.z.ngobese/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A political leader has walked away from her party to join the frontlines of the anti-illegal immigration movement, and South Africa is talking about it. X user @RevoGangSta777 shared a screenshot on 19 June 2026 of a comment made by Teresa Nortje under a Facebook post by award-winning radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of March and March. Teresa's comment read:

"I have officially resigned as a PA leader. I will be a March and March member, and no one will change my mind for believing that foreigners must go."

The comment got over 9,000 reactions and more than 500 responses, with many people praising Teresa for choosing the movement over her political title.

Why Teresa walked away from the PA

The background to her resignation involves a series of serious incidents. According to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, Teresa was allegedly assaulted on the streets by foreign nationals, received death threats and had a gun pulled on her. A case related to the incident is still pending. Jacinta says neither Minister Gayton McKenzie nor anyone else from the PA leadership offered Teresa any support or defence during this time.

This came to a head after McKenzie made a public address warning PA members to stay away from the March and March protest planned for 30 June 2026. Apparently, he threatened expulsion for anyone who participated. He stated clearly that the PA wanted nothing to do with the movement.

Jacinta hit back hard, accusing McKenzie of fearmongering and turning his back on the very communities that supported his rise in politics. She questioned why he had gone quiet on issues like child trafficking, spaza shop poisonings, and drug-related deaths that disproportionately affect South African communities.

View the X post below:

Mzansi praises the PA leader's resignation

People had plenty to say after seeing Teresa's comment on the X page:

@Ms_Tcmathonsi said:

"Teresa Nortje's move shows that the fight for our communities doesn't depend on political titles. Grassroots movements like March and March are keeping the focus entirely on protecting South African jobs and borders..."

@Dzungie007 said:

"Yooh, it's getting personal moes."

@RevoGangSta777 replied:

"It's not personal but in the interest of the country."

@stuzhner said:

"That woman literally lost family because of drugs, this is personal for her."

@RonnieClassens wrote:

"Good decision. Now get on board."

@IrepTriplep said:

"Please don't throw away your shirt. Those with PA T-shirts please come to the march wearing the shirts. We won't be told by an ex-convict Gayton what to do."

@Jonatha39911314 wrote:

"These ladies of South Africa are showing maturity and care for the country, not these flip flop leaders who think with their stomachs."

More on South Africa and illegal foreigners

Briefly News recently reported on Home Affairs confirming details about the criminal status of Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall.

recently reported on Home Affairs confirming details about the criminal status of Malawian nationals at Sherwood Hall. The arrest of Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo was reportedly put on hold because of the upcoming March and March shutdown.

Anti-illegal immigration activist Phakel'umthakathi also announced plans to march to a Johannesburg suburb after a video surfaced making a claim about Somalis that has not yet been verified.

Source: Briefly News