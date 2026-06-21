Democratic Alliance by-election candidate Sinovuyo Dyokwe was fatally shot in Dunoon on 20 June 2026

The alleged murder occurred as she returned from registration duties for the Ward 104 by-election

South Africans were disturbed by the death of the DA member, as the Western Cape continues to battle a surge in firearm-related violence

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DA member Sinovuyo Dyokwe was murdered, and many mourned her. Image: Chief Justice Madlanga Commission / Facebook

Source: UGC

Unknown gunmen shot and killed Sinovuyo Dyokwe in Dunoon. The 48-year-old Democratic Alliance candidate was returning home from community voter registration duties in preparation for the upcoming Ward 104 by-election. The alleged murder sent shockwaves as the specific motives behind the violent crime remain unclear.

The murder of Sinovuyo highlights the escalating gun violence crisis across the Western Cape province. Recent crime statistics show approximately 983 murders occurred during the fourth quarter of 2025/2026, according to GraaffReinet. Firearms remain the dominant weapon used in violent crimes in the region. Mass shooting trends continue to plague communities like Dunoon and other high-risk areas. The DA arranged resources for her grieving family and local campaign team while closely monitoring the SAPS investigation to ensure justice. Read the comments below:

Murder of DA activist moves SA

The community of Dunoon was in deep mourning following the loss of their candidate. Supporters remembered Sinovuyo Dyokwe for her tireless work and commitment to service. She was instrumental in growing the DA voter base in Dunoon as a reliable and effective community activist. Read the comments below:

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The DA by-election candidate, Sinovuyo Dyokwe, died from a gunshot. Image: Felipe Jiménez / Pexels

Source: UGC

Gordon Hale said:

"A message to Dunoon. Guys, this young lady did nobody any harm, please, no matter who you vote for, give this young lady the justice she deserves and as a community, help to bring g her murderers to justice. One way this can be done as well would be if the Government sent in the army, the police, shut down every Tavern, liquor outlet etc etc , I am sure the guilty ones will soon be handed over."

Axel Maf Frederick commented:

"I just hope it is not a political 'hit' job. Praying for her family, friends and colleagues."

Paula Lehman was touched:

"Utterly devastating - a beautiful soul wiped out by disgusting criminal elements with no respect for life. May her dear soul rest in peace, and her family be eternally blessed. To her family- you raised an amazing young woman, let her legacy of love and compassion and sense of community live on so you can be eternally proud of her."

Farah Elliott wrote:

"This is heartbreaking. Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues. May you rest in peace and rise in glory. May God Ease The suffering of her loved ones during this difficult time. Fly high with the angels."

Trish Van Nierop added:

"I am in disbelief and horrified at what has transpired this evening. My deepest condolences are with Sinovuyo's family and friends and the Dunoon community as a whole. I pray that the murderers are caught and convicted and that justice will prevail. MHDSRIP. "

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A woman and child were gunned down in KZN, and South African police services launched an investigation into the double murder.

Source: Briefly News