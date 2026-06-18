KWAZULU-NATAL— A double murder in KwaZulu-Natal and a deadly highway ambush in Gauteng have sparked separate police investigations following a violent 18 June 2026 night across South Africa. Authorities are currently searching for multiple unidentified gunmen involved in both fatal operations.

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A mother and child were killed. Image: Emmanuel Croset/AFP

Source: Getty Images

In Inanda, north of Durban, a mother and her daughter were gunned down inside their Amaoti residence. Armed intruders wearing face masks reportedly gained entry through the kitchen door before overpowering the two victims. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) medics arrived at the property and pronounced both women dead at the scene. Because no household items or valuables were taken from the premises, investigators believe the casualties were intentionally targeted.

Tragic residential shooting scene. Images: RUSA/File

Simultaneously, detectives on the East Rand launched a manhunt after a mass shooting claimed six lives. Attackers opened fire on two sedans near the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp, heavily riddling both vehicles with bullets. Officials confirmed that one of the damaged cars belonged to a local taxi association patrol unit.

Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that five individuals died instantly inside a vehicle containing seven occupants. The driver later passed away at a nearby medical facility, while one passenger escaped injury. Three people riding in the second sedan survived the onslaught completely unharmed. Law enforcement officials have not yet established a motive or made any arrests.

Off-duty cop gunned down

Similarly, Briefly News reported that an off-duty cop was killed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 16 June 2026. Her partner, a police officer, allegedly killed her.

Source: Briefly News