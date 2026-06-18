Inanda Woman and Child Gunned Down, SAPS Launches Investigation
KWAZULU-NATAL— A double murder in KwaZulu-Natal and a deadly highway ambush in Gauteng have sparked separate police investigations following a violent 18 June 2026 night across South Africa. Authorities are currently searching for multiple unidentified gunmen involved in both fatal operations.
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In Inanda, north of Durban, a mother and her daughter were gunned down inside their Amaoti residence. Armed intruders wearing face masks reportedly gained entry through the kitchen door before overpowering the two victims. Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) medics arrived at the property and pronounced both women dead at the scene. Because no household items or valuables were taken from the premises, investigators believe the casualties were intentionally targeted.
Tragic residential shooting scene. Images: RUSA/File
Simultaneously, detectives on the East Rand launched a manhunt after a mass shooting claimed six lives. Attackers opened fire on two sedans near the N12 Etwatwa off-ramp, heavily riddling both vehicles with bullets. Officials confirmed that one of the damaged cars belonged to a local taxi association patrol unit.
Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that five individuals died instantly inside a vehicle containing seven occupants. The driver later passed away at a nearby medical facility, while one passenger escaped injury. Three people riding in the second sedan survived the onslaught completely unharmed. Law enforcement officials have not yet established a motive or made any arrests.
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Off-duty cop gunned down
Similarly, Briefly News reported that an off-duty cop was killed in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on 16 June 2026. Her partner, a police officer, allegedly killed her.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za