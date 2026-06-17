A murder investigation is underway in Hammarsdale, west of Durban, after an off-duty SAPS constable was shot and killed at her partner’s home in the Mpumalanga township

The suspect, also a Crime Intelligence member of SAPS, was taken to hospital under police guard after allegedly turning the gun on himself

Police say the motive remains unclear, but domestic-related violence has not been ruled out as investigations continue

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A crime scene in a suburban neighbourhood. Image: Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA - A murder investigation is underway in Durban’s west after an off-duty police constable was shot and killed in Hammarsdale on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

The constable was allegedly killed by her partner, who is also a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS).

What happened?

According to journalist Dasen Thathiah, who first reported the incident on his X account, the deceased officer was at her partner’s home in the Mpumalanga township when the shooting occurred. She was reportedly on leave at the time.

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Reports from ECR say police have confirmed that the suspect, a Crime Intelligence member, was taken to hospital under police guard after he allegedly sustained an abdominal injury during the incident. The circumstances surrounding his injury remain unclear.

Authorities say the motive has not yet been established, but domestic-related violence is being considered as a possible factor.

See post from Dasen Thathiah's X account here:

SAPS disclose assumptions of the circumstance surrounding the case

SAPS KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said it is believed the pair had an altercation before the shooting.

“Although the actual cause of the shooting is unknown at this stage, domestic-related violence could not be ruled out. The deceased was on leave at the time of her death,” he said.

Police further confirmed that the suspect, described in reports as a Crime Intelligence sergeant, allegedly attempted to turn the gun on himself after the shooting. He is currently under police guard in hospital.

The incident has sparked concern within law enforcement circles, as both individuals involved are serving members of SAPS, raising questions about internal violence and officer wellbeing.

The investigation is continuing.

Metro officer shoots partner in horrific domestic incident

In a similar incident, a quiet community in the Khibitswane Extension area, also known as Tlolas near Taung, has been left reeling after a tragic shooting incident involving a 36-year-old metro official, his teenage girlfriend, and their infant child. Police confirmed that Tebogo Seboko allegedly shot his 18-year-old girlfriend and their six-month-old baby on Sunday, 7 June 2026, before turning the firearm on himself in a shocking act of violence that has stunned residents and authorities alike. Police have since opened two counts of attempted murder, along with an inquest into Seboko’s death.

The South African Police Service. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

Police officer kills pregnant ex-wife

Previously, Briefly News reported that a 39-year-old police sergeant handed himself over to police in Brits on Wednesday morning after allegedly murdering his ex-wife. The officer reportedly went to Brits Hospital, where the 35-year-old woman worked as a switchboard operator, and opened fire on her at the hospital entrance, killing her instantly. The motive remains unclear, and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has launched an investigation into the shooting.

Source: Briefly News