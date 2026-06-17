Authorities allege the group behind a fatal bridge jump in Brazil was operating without authorisation after a 21-year-old woman fell to her death

Investigators say the victim was reportedly pushed from the bridge before her safety rope had been attached, leading to a fatal 40-metre fall

Three men have been arrested while police continue investigating the incident, which has sparked outrage and renewed calls for stricter safety oversight

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On 16 June 2026, social media users reacted with shock after details emerged that the men involved in a fatal bridge jump in Brazil were allegedly operating without authorisation, prompting many to question how the tragic incident was allowed to happen.The case gained widespread attention after a video explaining the incident was shared online, with many viewers expressing disbelief as more information about the fatal accident surfaced.

A split-screen graphic displayed a tangled safety rope lying on the ground on the left. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

The incident occurred on 13 June 2026, when 21-year-old Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas died during a rope jump from the Ponte do Esqueleto (Skeleton Bridge) in Limeira, São Paulo. According to Brazilian authorities and local reports, de Freitas had purchased a guided rope jump experience from the top of the disused bridge.

Investigators allege that staff members carried her to the edge of the bridge before pushing her off without first attaching the safety rope to the structure.She fell approximately 40 metres (131 feet) and died at the scene despite emergency services being called. A witness recording the jump reportedly realised something was wrong immediately after the fall and shouted that the rope had been left behind.

Operators allegedly unauthorised

Authorities later confirmed that the group conducting the activity was allegedly operating as an unauthorised and unregulated informal organisation. According to the account @mothershipsg, six people were taken in for questioning following the incident.

Three men, aged 27, 32 and 42, were arrested at the scene and have been charged with homicide with implied malice. Investigators are continuing to examine whether safety protocols were ignored and whether negligence led to the young woman's death.

A split screen showing operators handling a participant on a bridge alongside text detailing the arrest of three men charged with intent to commit homicide. Image: @mothershipsg

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Public outrage intensifies as critics blame toxic staff

The internet's shock has quickly turned into intense anger as more details surface about the company's internal operations and past compliance issues. Many are pointing fingers at the heavy-handed pressure placed on staff to meet targets, suggesting that a toxic environment directly compromised basic safety checks.

M Financier suggested:

“Sorry you went through such a horrific experience. I don’t know why I have a funny feeling that they can even hire illegal immigrants.”

Ma Dlamini wrote:

“That evil CEO is from Mozambique, and he is treating black South Africans like dirt.”

Mama Tshimologo commented:

“I had been with them for 5 years… If their services were fair and honest, wouldn’t that raise an alarm on their system? What exactly are they tracking? Awful employer and company.”

Mgabadeli highlighted:

“It becomes really difficult for agents because they are given unrealistic targets and have to answer why they didn’t close deals.”

Tlou🇿🇦 stated:

“This is the same company that was fined R5 million… and now pressure goes to staff for forced sales?”

Pense responded:

“Unfortunately, it happened.”

Mrs_Oumar wrote:

“It was premeditated murder.”

Real African said:

“What a loss? Look at how beautiful she is.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about bungee jumping

New information has emerged after a 21-year-old student died during an illegal bungee jump in Brazil, with authorities confirming instructors have been arrested as investigations continue.

A 21-year-old woman died after allegedly being thrown from a bridge without a safety rope during a bungee jump in Limeira, Brazil.

Facing fears is a challenge for many people around the world, the same for a local guy who is afraid of bungee jumping.

Source: Briefly News