Kwaito star L'vovo Derrango received an outpouring of financial support from fans and fellow artists after his emotional Gagasi FM appearance went viral

Maskandi hitmaker Khuzani stepped up with a generous donation, joining DJ Tira, who also contributed to the cause

A bank screenshot shared by X blogger @Ndi_Muvenda_ on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, showed donations to L'vovo had climbed past R226,000

Khuzani donated money to L'vovo Derrango towards funding his physiotherapy sessions. Image: lvovoderrangosa, khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has dug deep for kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango, with a bank screenshot shared on Tuesday, 28 July 2026, revealing that donations to the ailing artist had surpassed R226,000.

Among the most eye-catching contributions was a generous transfer from maskandi superstar Khuzani, a gesture that quickly became the talk of social media.

How much did Khuzani donate to L'vovo

Born Mthokozisi Khathi, L'vovo suffered a stroke in 2022 that put his life and career on hold and nearly ended his life. His recent appearance on Gagasi FM's Sunday Devotion with Linda Sibiya, where he broke down in tears speaking about his recovery and the people he has lost along the way, reignited public concern and set off a wave of generosity from both fans and industry peers.

The screenshot posted by @Ndi_Muvenda _ showed a balance of R226,398.92 in L'vovo's account, with Khuzani's R20,000 contribution clearly visible among the transactions. Fellow industry heavyweight DJ Tira also showed up for his colleague, chipping in R10,000. The donations are intended to help ease the financial strain of L'vovo's ongoing physiotherapy sessions.

The generosity is not confined to celebrities. Contributions range from R5 to R30,000, with fans from all walks of life sending what they can to support the Bayangisukela hitmaker.

Mzansi reacts to Khuzani's donation

The response on social media has been a mix of admiration, humour, and heartfelt solidarity.

@Slindo64 wrote: "UKhuzani is always giving. May his blessings multiply."

@DuduNgubane3 added: "I saw 10L from Tira too, yinhle into abayenzayo"

@Unconfirmed_ZA noted: "Z Sosibo's contribution may seem small, but it made a real impact."

@Bee_Maluleke quipped: "Yooo, it's nice being a celebrity shem... That 20k alone can play all my fees 😭😭"

@MrMacSliz had a more cautious take: "He better use the money wisely coz this is his last shot."

L'vovo's recovery journey well documented

In a previous report from Briefly News, L'vovo is set to feature in an upcoming Mzansi Magic medical series, Doctor's Room, to share his medical struggles.

Two years after suffering a life-altering stroke, the Kwaito star will share more about his recovery journey as well as the challenges he has faced along the way.

Source: Briefly News