L'vovo is set to feature in an upcoming Mzansi Magic medical series, Doctor's Room , to share his medical struggles

Two years after suffering a life-altering stroke, the Kwaito star will share more about his recovery journey as well as the challenges he has faced along the way

Through his supportive fanbase, Derrango has been able to share more of his experiences to give those in similar situations the strength and courage to keep going

Briefly News got in touch with a trusted fitness expert, who shared more insight into the Kwaito star's recent workout routines

South African Kwaito star L'vovo "Derrango" is reportedly the latest face to join the world of reality television with the launch of a new show.

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker is expected to feature in an upcoming Mzansi Magic medical series called Doctor's Room, where he will share candid details about his medical history, particularly his stroke.

In 2022, the Kwaito star suffered a stroke during a performance in KwaDukuza in December. Since the life-altering experience, L'vovo has been on a road to recovery and making strides, and often expresses his gratitude for a second chance.

TimesLIVE reports that as of 16 January 2026, Derrango will share more of his experiences since the stroke, from challenges to lessons and everything in between.

Speaking to the publication, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his story, saying he hopes his journey will help the next person.

"I’m sure my story will help the next person not to give up on themselves or their loved ones living with a stroke."

Through his social media posts, where he often shares updates on his recovery journey, fans have continued to rally behind Derrango. Many have praised his openness and courage as he uses his platform to inspire others facing similar situations.

Doctor's Room is expected to premiere on 16 January on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 161 at 8 PM.

L'vovo shares workout video

While still on his recovery journey, which consists of physiotherapy and sessions in the gym, L'vovo appears to be recovering well.

On 8 October, the Kwaito star shared a video of himself at the gym, doing what fitness expert Mothusi Maepa described as a "seated stability ab roll."

Also a trusted personal trainer, Maepa explained to Briefly News that the routine is a core workout, and the reactions to the workout were of praise from his followers, who admired Derrango's resilience. Read some of their comments below.

skandisoul_rsa showed love to L'vovo:

"I believe in you, bro. Keep trying and take it easy."

lwandle_pr1 declared:

"Through God, all is possible."

noma.majija cheered L'vovo on:

"Keep pushing, bro. Soon you’ll fully recover."

thabzz added:

"Keep pushing, Grootman, we believe in your progress."

noks_shongwe posted:

"Victory is certain, just take it one day at a time."

zwelimguza responded:

"Kancane kancane, patience, focus and consistency will get you there."

