Amapiano sensation Kelvin Momo has officially apologised to his fanbase after a no - show at a high-profile event marked the latest in a string of missed performances

While Momo was a headlining act for the OR Tambo Homage Concert , his management team cited unforeseen logistical constraints as the primary reason for his failure to take the stage

The producer’s recurring absence has sparked a wave of fury online, with frustrated fans and event organisers calling for greater accountability and an end to his perceived pattern of tardiness

Private School Amapiano pioneer, Kelvin Momo, is facing harsh criticism from his fans after missing the OR Tambo Homage Concert, leading to a public apology that many are finding hard to accept.

Adding to his string of missed concerts, Momo was unable to take the stage at the tribute concert in honour of struggle icon Oliver Tambo.

Scheduled for 23 December 2025 in Bizana, Eastern Cape, fans of the star were left utterly disappointed when Momo failed to arrive for his set.

In a recent public statement, the Abo Gogo hitmaker's management claimed logistical failures resulted in the DJ missing the concert.

"Despite all efforts made to arrive on time, Kelvin missed his first scheduled flight due to unexpected traffic delays. A second flight was immediately booked. However, this flight also experienced delays. This ultimately made it impossible for him to reach the venue in time for the performance."

The statement further emphasised the weight of the incident, noting that the no-show was especially regrettable given the event’s status as a tribute to the legacy of Oliver Tambo.

Meanwhile, patience among fans is wearing thin as the Bizana incident is not an isolated incident.

In May, the Amapiano sensation faced a multi-million-rand lawsuit after allegedly failing to pitch for a scheduled show in Australia, and it's clear that he has yet to learn his lesson.

Read Kelvin Momo's statement below.

Social media reacts to Kelvin Momo incident

While the producer's team provided a detailed explanation, the apology seems to have landed on weary ears, with many fans in the comment section expressing a growing sense of no-show fatigue over Momo's repeated mishaps.

SiPhZz was not buying it:

"Traffic? In December? Where?"

akanyangm said:

"Kelvin Momo should invest in honouring contractual obligations, including showing up at shows booked and paid for - which he has a habit of not honouring at all -instead of releasing long albums as if he’s dying. He is the most unprofessional DJ!"

Mphonce wrote:

"You guys enjoy this guy’s constant abuse."

zeebeez__xo posted:

"He’s so ridiculous, honestly."

_Lerumo_ responded:

"Bro will never change for as long as he’s booked."

nyesta29 was shocked:

"Never met anyone who doesn’t respect his craft like this guy."

That_Nocks commented:

"At this point, I'm victim-blaming. Why would you book this guy?"

