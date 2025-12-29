South African Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M recently broke her silence regarding the Itsoseng Delicious event saga

The Uvalo hitmaker shared a statement addressing the situation and what had transpired

Babalwa M further shared that she didn't cancel her performance because of hospitality riders, but how she was treated

Yoh, the drama surrounding the popular Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M has had social media buzzing ever since she was called out by event organisers. The Uvalo hitmaker decided to break her silence and share her side of the story.

After being the hot topic online for cancelling a performance because she didn't allegedly receive a hospitality rider, Babalawa M has shut down the allegations, giving us a full story of what had happened at the Itsoseng Delicious event in Shoshanguve.

In a statement she released on her social media account, the singer stated that she had to cancel her performance due to the unprofessionalism she received upon her arrival at the venue. She also stated that she wasn't paid in full.

"My decision not to proceed with the performance was not based on performance riders or alcohol demands, as suggested. I have performed at numerous venues with incorrect riders or no riders at all, and I have always chosen professionalism over inconvenience when the engagement is handled respectfully," she said.

The statement further reads:

"Unfortunately, in this instance, the situation deteriorated due to unprofessional, disrespectful, and aggressive conduct from the promoters on-site. I was subjected to rudeness, swearing, and verbal disrespect, including being called crazy by one of the promoters."

However, the singer wasn't the only one who trended regarding riders, as Cyan Boujee also recently refused to take pictures with her fans because promoters of an event refused to give her a hospitality rider.

See Babalwa's full statement below:

SA reacts to Babalwa M's side of the story

Shortly after the star shared her side of the story on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MaYayaFierce said:

"She’s saying a lot but nothing at all. How did the whole thing start if not for this alcohol situation?"

@VuyoTranscends wrote:

"Lol, she omitted reasons the organisers reacted the way they did, and made cover-up story on some, 'it wasn't me who wanted the bottle it was my DJ's friend.'"

@KingMokhosi stated:

"The organisers stated that she didn't perform because she wanted alcohol. Babalwa M comes and says the situation deteriorated, but she doesn't state what situation is/was that deteriorated. I believe the organisers in this case."

@Njombistoo commented:

"She is basically saying nothing; it shows the person who wrote this statement was not even there. She came late and demanded more drinks, and then the promoter said No, just respect us because first you're late and now you wanna demand more drinks."

