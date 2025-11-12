South African Amapiano singer Babalwa M performed at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban

Her performance sparked chatter on social media, with people saying she lacked stage presence

The singer was performing the hit song Sisukakude, but her outfit failed to impress

Babalwa M’s performance at Kwa Max received a lukewarm reception. Image: Babalwa M

Source: Instagram

It seems as though Mzansi is still not warming up to Babalwa M's performances. The Amapiano singer recently performed at Max's Lifestyle in Umlazi, Durban.

In a viral video by Audio Lab, Babalwa performed Kelvin Momo's hit song Sisukakude, in which she is the lead singer. Dressed in jean shorts and a black top, Babalwa attempted to sway the crowd, who seemed flat.

SA drags Babalwa M

The star likes to switch things up when it comes to her shows. She occasionally wears street wear or casual looks on stage. At some point, Nota Baloyi gave the star advice on how to look more appealing. She switched things up during Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic show, where she wore a pink dress and heels, something Nota approved.

However, she seemed to have let go of that aesthetic and stuck to what she knows best, simple wear.

Babalwa M had a show in Kwa Max. Image: Babalwa M

Source: Instagram

This is how social media users reacted to Babalwa M's performance.

@GlitEdgee said:

"She is trusting her talent. She is not serving looks at all. Zero aesthetics."

@MxolisiMCN asked:

"I am confused. Did she not want to do this performance?"

@ThabaneMvelase responded:

"She needs to take her gigs seriously by dressing well or get a new manager who will make her look on the level of her music."

@Chronos1402_SMS claimed:

"I think she looks good when sitting down."

@Khayastixx replied:

"She is dressed like she’s going to a spaza shop to buy sweet aid."

@wandi_nje responded:

"Nota's advice was only used twice. It's been back to regular programming ever since."

@boka_mjm claimed:

"They are lost. They have no idea what she is doing."

@Palesa_Dichaba defended Babalwa:

"The comments! Then y'all act shocked when she only wears baggy clothes."

@Precious_got asked:

"Why is she dressed like that Mara?"

@XEY2424 responded:

"I thought I was the only South African without a big nyash, but guess what, sibaningi."

@dikwekubanice replied:

"Show us the front next time. That will do her justice."

@Seluleko_m responded:

"Yho, groove is dead in 2025, just go drink with friends and huns indoors this December."

Watch the X video below:

Babalwa M dances to Kelvin Momo's music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M danced to Kelvin Momo's music in a cute video.

They were rumoured to have split after Kelvin Momo was spotted cosying up to a film producer. However, their continued support for one another put a smile on fans' faces.

They shared many cute moments after the rumours died down and even shared a kiss on stage at his Red Bull show. Fans were convinced that it was just for show, while others said it was their way to lay the rumours to rest.

Source: Briefly News