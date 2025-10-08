South African performer Babalwa M's recent outfit saw her getting dragged online by X users

The star was captured on tape performing her song Bo Thata when people noticed that she wore oversized clothing

Fans urged the singer to get a stylist immediately, while others defended her and called out the double standards

Babalwa M’s outfit failed to impress. Image: Babalwa M

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is not a fan of Babalwa M's performances, much less her outfits. The Amapiano singer was spotted during her recent show rocking a very casual fit.

The star wore the once-popular pants, which some have nicknamed the John Cena jeans, and an oversized black t-shirt paired with white sneakers and a black cap. Nota once applauded her for elevating her stage presence.

The talented vocalist was performing her hit 2024 song, Bo Thata from her album EP Candour. The project was released on 25 October 2024, which cemented Babalwa's name in the local music scene. Before Candour, she released a seven-track EP titled Pisces.

Babalwa M occasionally switches things up and wears dresses with heels, like she did during her man, Kelvin Momo's Red Bull Symphonic show. However, she also likes to keep it laid back by incorporating street wear into her performances.

Watch the X video posted by Piano Connect SA below:

Some fans are urging her to get a stylist immediately:

@RamaphiriMpho replied:

"When it comes to fashion sense, it’s like water and oil. She can’t dress Babalwa."

@Rihannasidenigg stated:

"The problem is the shirt's length. She needs to hire a stylist immediately."

@NOKOSEKOKOTLA joked:

"I’m sure it belongs to Momo."

@Sizzle_Diva stated:

"I may be wrong, but it seems as though she’s scared to embrace her body, man. It's like she has no confidence in herself."

@YoungKxnggg reacted:

"The outfit is fye the only problem is Babalwa u ne shwapha."

@kaylesabe exclaimed:

"No respect for the fans huh!"

Meanwhile, a few of her fans came to her defence in the comments section:

@KidKayDlamini shared:

"Please leave her alone. Very unproblematic queen."

@Poshyea said:

"I think my fave doesn’t wanna expose her body structure and is okay. Let her be. I love her just the way she is."

@KingsOFtheWRLD replied:

"Y’all used to bare women, this outfit is cool."

@Uppity_Afrikan dragged peeps:

"You guys will always find something to complain about.When an outfit is too revealing, you complain. When it's not revealing, you complain. Hhayi, you will always find fault in everything."

@petuniaonyc defended the singer:

"You want her to wear revealing clothing only to start body shaming her. Nope, she is perfect like this."

Babalwa M dances to Kelvin Momo's music

In a previous report from Briefly News, Babalwa M danced to Kelvin Momo's music in a cute video posted on X (formerly Twitter).

They were rumoured to have split after Kelvin Momo was spotted cosying up to a film producer. However, their continued support for one another put a smile on fans' faces.

