Mzansi's favourite amapiano duo, Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo, had a recent performance at Piano Hub

The video posted on X has gone viral, and it has left many people impressed, saying they are indeed the best duo

Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M were rumoured to have broken up; however, they debunked those rumours at the Red Bull Symphonic

A video of Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo performing 'Bo Thata' pulled heartstrings. Image: Babalwa M, Kelvin Momo

South African amapiano artists Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo had a recent performance at Kabza De Small's Piano Hub.

Babalwa and her man lit the stage

In the video posted on X by @PianoconnectSA, which has since gone viral, the two lovebirds were performing Babalwa's hit song, Bo Thata. The song came shortly after the break-up rumours swirled when Momo was pictured with another woman.

The song is from her EP Candour, which was released on 25 October 2024. In that same year, in April, Babalwa released her seven-track EP titled Pisces. Both projects feature the amapiano music producer.

When she released Candour, Babalwa M said it was her best work yet: "I know my EP has come as a surprise to you all, but I hope that it is received with the love that it was made with. Candour comes as my 4th body of work, and easily one of my best. Candour is 'the quality of being open and honest… frankness.. That is exactly what this project has been… an ode to the rawness of my art," she said.

The couple was rumoured to have ended things. However, after months of ignoring the hype, they debunked the rumours during Momo's Red Bull Symphonic.

Singer Babalwa M and Kelvin Momo performed 'Bo Thata' at Piano Hub. Image: Babalwa M

The sold-out show ran for three days and it took place at The Theatro in Johannesburg alongside Adam Howard and the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra.

SA reacts to Babalwa and Kelvin's set

Here are the reactions from fans who are glad that Kelvin Momo and Babalwa worked things out and are back together.

@Kagiso_Selomane asked:

"Are they back together? Like as a couple? Love love this song."

@Mathapelo_Se said:

"Love them down."

@tlhonenew55 stated:

"This is honestly the best duo in South Africa."

@LondonMsibi exclaimed:

"Damn, Babalwa takes her bread seriously!"

@Romeo20040 replied:

"What a happy soul, her energy is so contagious."

@Nocylove123 gushed:

"This lady's voice is so angelic and powerful."

@Simmi gushed:

"Why was this so short? I needed more. Oh, Babalwa M, I hope you know your music is my healing."

@tonnygerald hailed:

"Kelvin Momo is currently the best in the game in my books."

@Cocobby02 shared:

"This is their honeymoon tour."

@DjCyberGuarana said:

"Nothing must come between my favourite duo again."

@MrBrackadash replied:

"You can see that he was forced to perform. He just wanted to play PS5 at home."

Watch the video below:

Kelvin Momo's parents support him

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kelvin Momo was overwhelmed and emotional after his parents showed him support at the Red Bull Symphonic.

Fans were left emotional by Kelvin Momo's Instagram post, highlighting the immense support his parents gave him.

