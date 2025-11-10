Shoki Mmola's ex-husband, Sello Sebotsane, was recently seen performing live at an unknown event

The controversial Musa Khawula posted the clip of the former Stokvel actor on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sebotsane performing

Actor Sello Sebotsane was seen performing. Image: @sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

Former Stokvel actor is at it again on social media, as he becomes the talk of the town once more after a recent video of him went viral.

On Monday, 10 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently posted a video of Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola's ex-husband behind the mic, performing for a live audience at an unknown event on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

This isn't the first time Sebotsane trended online, as in January 2025, many netizens were stunned by the weird content he had been creating on TikTok, which was no different to his recent live performance that left fans unsure.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi react to Sello performing live

Shortly after the video went viral of the star performing in front of an audience went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MabasoCebisile1 said:

"Purple background behind him after what he did to Shoki."

@Kane_GM9 wrote:

"Is he from Pitoriya Mahlanyaneng? I didn't know he's a mogwanti wa Pitori."

@msjmusa commented:

"Was he booked or he volunteered to annoy people?"

@MSeegei replied:

"Ishh life isn’t lifing hey."

@Highdotpay stated:

"Straight on the beat bafo!"

@Adebankenkali mentioned:

"Same people who hate Chris Brown were promoting his stupid videos, but it is at Christopher where they draw the line lol."

@lekgethoshaii said:

"Yoh this dude is annoying."

Fans are unimpressed by Sello Sebotsane's live performance. Image: @sellosebotsane

Source: Instagram

Who is Sello Sebotsane?

He was born in 1970 in South Africa. He is considered to be a veteran actor in the country. He got a National Diploma in Speech and Drama from the University of Tshwane.

Sello has done a lot in his career as an actor. He acted as an incompetent security guard named The General in the sitcom Home Sweet Home. In 2011, he joined the cast of the drama series 90 Plein Street as George Motha.

He has played in numerous sitcoms and movies, making him a household name in South Africa’s film industry. However, he was in the news for the wrong reasons when he was reported to have assaulted his wife physically in 2018. The two have been estranged ever since.

