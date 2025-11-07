Amid the ongoing rumours about her marriage to Murdah Bongz, DJ Zinhle has shared a cryptic post on Facebook

The DJ had many of her fans confused by her post, with some questioning the intentions behind it

Even though the rumours are gaining momentum, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are remaining silent about them

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are paying none of the rumours any mind. Image: DJzinhle

Source: Instagram

South African power couple DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz were hit by shocking rumours regarding their marriage. Since the discourse, the doting couple has been sharing subtle hints, indirectly speaking about the gossip.

Despite the rumours spreading like wildfire, neither DJ Zinhle nor Murdah Bongz have spoken out to address them.

Taking to Facebook, Zinhle posted a cryptic post expressing her love for an unnamed individual.

DJ Zinhle posts cryptic video

This would not be the first time the star posted something cryptic. In a video posted on TikTok on 10 October 2025, Zinhle spoke about "letting go" and how hard it is to do so.

"It's super hard to decide that, 'I'm going to let this thing go. I'm not going to respond to this, I'm just gonna let it go.' But letting go is so hard because it's easy to get angry and want to react, but most times, I would actually love to let things go."

DJ Zinhle shared yet another cryptic post on Facebook. Image: DJzinhle

Source: Instagram

Mzansi reacted to Zinhle's post:

King Nuba Media_KNM joked:

"Ngiyakuthanda nam sthandwa sami… ngikubona nini? (I love you too my babe.)"

Siyamthemba Dumile was shocked:

"Eish Bestie, that means you saw the noise."

Mahlatse Morwaswi Masemola joked:

"Morda Bongz is happy thinking you're talking about him. Ladies are very slick."

Khanyisa Kay Cebo shared:

"I needed to hear this, bestie. My mom is hospitalised."

Koketso Ramarumo added:

"I love you bestie❤️. You are unique and the strongest person ever."

Mukondeleli Mushiana stated:

"Tell me why am blushing,...we love you more bestie."

Nqobile Mzukulu KaTarich Mabaso stated:

"Besty besty, I’d love to go to one of ur events, please."

Moandy Nkobi replied:

"I love you too my sweetness. Bought your earrings last month @ pavilion mall and got an email from you, was so happy my kid laughed at me."

3 times Zinhle and Murdah served goals

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been together for about six years since dating in 2019, and they have been serving GOALS.

The DJs have even welcomed a baby girl named Asante Mohosana and are raising DJ Zinhle's daughter with the late AKA together, Kairo Forbes. This is a look at the three times the Mohosanas served couple goals on social media.

In one instance, when Zinhle got angry, Murdah made it up to her in the sweetest way ever.

“Bestie, so I wasn't talking to Murdah. He did something silly the other day. But today he came back strong to make sure that I forgive him. He went to Soshanguve and brought this back for me. Uh, what a guy. What a guy,” DJ Zinhle said.

