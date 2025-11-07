South African producer Murdah Bongz shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating his daughters Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana dressed in matching pink

Their mother, DJ Zinhle, commented asking for credit to go to the photographer and calling her girls “the most beautiful, luckiest, and blessed”

The post showed the “unbreakable bond” between father and daughters while also spotlighting family values and appreciation behind the scenes

Murdah Bongz shared a beautiful photo of his daughters' bond. Image: murdahbongz. Source: Instagram

In a touching social-media moment, Murdah Bongz took to Instagram to share his love for his two daughters, Kairo and Asante, with a series of photographs of the girls dressed in beautiful pink dresses.

DJ Zinhle, the girls' mom, chimed in on the post’s comments. She wrote:

"Can you credit the photographer mom, please?"

She added a heartfelt sentiment describing her children:

“The most beautiful, luckiest, and blessed girls.”

Murdah Bongz, who reportedly obtained a court order earlier this year to get back his belongings from the Black Motion house, captioned the post: “unbreakable bond. Love them so much.” See it below:

Lots of admiration in the comments section

Social media users flooded the comments section, showing admiration. In a display of true sisterhood, DJ Zinhle's sister Gugulethu Mtshali, whom the DJ said was her biggest cheerleader, commented:

"They are so pretty."

Rapper and TV personality Moozlie wrote:

"What gorgeous girls!"

DJ Zinhle's close friend and CEO of Afrocurl, Kayla Kim Meiring, also known as Kaylakimkay, commented:

"Oh, how stunning are they!"

Fellow entertainer DJ Amar commented with in-love emojis saying:

"My girls."

Radio personality Dudu Khoza, commented:

"I am in awe."

One user @abide_dlamini directed his comment to Murdah Bongz saying:

"@murdahbongz you are such a great man, husband, and father. I wish men can learn from you. You are such an inspiration, brother."

Another one, @zukiswambuya, said:

"You deserve a father of the century certificate."

How Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle parent their daughters

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz are co-parenting their daughter, Asante, while also co-parenting Kairo, Zinhle's older daughter with her late ex-partner AKA.

Murdah Bongz is praised as an involved and supportive parent to both girls, and DJ Zinhle describes a supportive family structure and consciously prioritises spending time with her children.

Murdah Bongz and DJ Zinhle received praise for their parenting style. Image: murdahbongz. Source: Instagram

Inside DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's beautiful marriage

DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz confirmed their marriage in August 2022 during the premiere of Zinhle’s reality show. They reportedly held a private traditional ceremony (lobola negotiations) at Zinhle’s family home with only both families present, deciding to keep the event small and private.

Prior to this, the pair became publicly known as a couple in 2021 after Zinhle’s then-private relationship with Bongz was revealed and they welcomed their daughter, Asante, in September 2021.

DJ Zinhle and Murdah's relationship is public

Since going public with their relationship, the couple has not shied away from public displays of their love, with both of them posting their in-love moments from time to time. Briefly News previously reported that Zinhle had posted a romantic video of the two recently.

