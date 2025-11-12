Media personality and reality TV star DJ Zinhle recently apologised to her husband, Murdah Bongz

Murdan Bongz topped social media trends this week when blogger Musa Khawula accused him of cheating on his wife

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to DJ Zinhle's video and Murdah Bongz's cheating claims

DJ Zinhle shares an apology video to Murdah Bongz. Image: DJZinhle

Multi-award-winning musician DJ Zinhle caused a buzz on social media on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, when she shared a cosy video with her husband, Murdah Bongz.

This comes after Bongz trended online after a woman reportedly shared a private conversation with Zihle's husband and accused him of cheating.

The mother of two also puzzled Mzansi this week, when she apologised to her fans on social media.

The talented DJ shared a video of herself and her husband on her Instagram account on Wednesday, 12 November 2025.

She captioned the clip: "Yaze yayenza indaba le-video. 😅 Ay I’m sorry ke."

SA reacts to DJ Zinhle's post

Skhuselwa_sotshangane reacted:

"We love you, bestie. But if he did cheat, please do cheat back 😩."

Lerato__h wrote:

"Don’t be sorry! Indoda yakho leyo, (that's your man)❤️.

Gab_ngema responded:

"They don't want you to be happy, it's not even about him because a woman with a child doesn't deserve someone who loves and respects."

Hle_vico commented:

"I pray God protects your marriage. Please don't allow outside noise to destroy this union. Go."

The advocate aesthetic replied:

"That man is lucky I'm not your little sister, cause I was going to come knock his veneers out, nxca."

Tadiakhumalo07 said:

"When a man is accused of cheating, he automatically becomes more attractive. 🤞🏻🤭 I don’t blame Zinhle, love that man harder sesi ❤️❤️."

Liziwematloha replied:

"Allegations are not factual."

Scotts_maphuma wrote:

"Baphi bona," (where are they?). 🤣🤣❤️❤️

Zizwe.Mavuso said:

"Healing in private will always be better than pretending nothing is wrong, your husband has embarrassed you, and that's not ok. Yes, people make mistakes, but how you handle things is not ignoring the elephant in the room. You honestly don't deserve this, Zinhle. I hope your husband learns his lessons; chasing stones while you are carrying a diamond is diabolical."

Mmatladi23 replied:

"Get married and you’ll see the witches around you. Kneel and let God protect what He has blessed you with. You don’t even owe anyone anything. Your prayers will do the fighting for you.❤️ God will fight your enemies just like He fought for David when he was fighting Goliath❤️. I’m cruising nicely here with my husband😂."

Lebomwampee commented:

"Every evil word spoken against this family is broken in Jesus’ name."

DJ Zinhle apologises to Murdah Bongz in a cosy video. Images: DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz

