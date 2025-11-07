South African music producer, DJ Zinhle, recently opened up about friends who show up when things are bad in your life

The star posted a lengthy video ranting about such friends on her social media platforms

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions

DJ Zinhle opens up about friendships. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

Bathong, seems like someone has made the popular music producer, DJ Zinhle, upset on social media as she recently ranted about fake friends who only show up when it's beneficial for them.

On Friday, 7 November 2025, the reality TV star, who has been trending online regarding rumours about her husband, Murdah Bongz's alleged cheating scandal, ignited a debate on her Facebook page after sharing a clip of her talking about those friendships where people only appear when things aren't going well for you in your life.

In the clip, Zinhle emphasised how some friends are never by your side to cheer for you when things go well or when you succeed in life. However, this isn't the first time the star has gone on a rant about fake friends.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to DJ Zinhle's rant

Shortly after the star spoke about fake friends on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Thee Matash Tash said:

"We call them monitoring spirits... patiently waiting for dark times."

Gakesitwe Gontse Tlale questioned:

"What about those who genuinely support you when you're down, help you get back on your feet, and don't ask for a handout when you're making money, what do you call those ones?"

Malineo Makhooane wrote:

"Ooh.. I thought it was happening only to us down here. This means it's human nature."

Pula Mthembu commented:

"We check up on people who go through so much in life. It’s common. Please appreciate her effort and not bash her as you deal with issues in your marriage that are currently doing the rounds. If you are able to, please forgive your husband. Love you bestie."

Gugu G Mbatha responded:

"Weeeee bestie, those witches don’t exist in my life anymore. I exited respectfully!"

Kelebogile Moeketsi replied:

"What if there is no motive, just genuine love and concern for you? Then you are losing a good person by overanalysing everything."

Rendani Ravele mentioned:

"But they are very necessary in one's life. God keeps dealing with them as he continues to set that lovely table in their presence."

DJ Zinhle talked about fake friends. Image: @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

3 times Zinhle and Murdah served goals

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz have been together for about six years since dating in 2019, and they have been serving GOALS.

The DJs have even welcomed a baby girl named Asante Mohosana and are raising DJ Zinhle's daughter with the late AKA together, Kairo Forbes. This is a look at the three times the Mohosanas served couple goals on social media.

Source: Briefly News