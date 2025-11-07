South African popular rapper Big Zulu was recently criticised for how he was dressed at an unknown wedding

An online user posted a video revealing how the star was dressed at the ceremony, which quickly went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Big Zulu's outfit

Bathong, didn't he get the memo or the dress code at least? South African popular rapper Big Zulu became the talk of the town on social media after his outfit at a certain wedding left many speechless.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, an online user @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the 39-year-old star attending a traditional wedding on X (formerly Twitter). However, the clip trended because of how the record label boss was underdressed for the ceremony.

Many netizens were impressed with the outfit he showed up in to someone's wedding, while everyone was dressed to impress, but he rocked up as if he was going to the gym or for a walk.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Big Zulu's outfit

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@pitzer26 joked:

"I swear he didn't know about this wedding, whether it's his or not."

@Tpee134 said:

"Even if it was his wedding, arriving looking like that in front of people is just disrespectful."

@Xing_Xing100 commented:

"Funny how he dresses up to perform for strangers that have paid him, but not for such a personal occasion that will live with them forever ngisho ezthombeni."

@Wahaenne responded:

"No man... He wasn't getting married. That's probably his sister or something. Though it does look like she forced him to walk her down the aisle. She's WALKING HIM down the aisle."

@Sammy_Sauce1 replied:

"No way... it looks like bro was just chilling at home and didn't even know he was going to a wedding that day."

@BennieSonamzi mentioned:

"I’m finding this hard to believe even thou I see the video. The guy looks dirty, no effort whatsoever. The camera is horrible."

@ntuli_nto reacted:

"I'm sure it wasn't his wedding, but why would he make an appearance looking like that."

SA is in shock at how Big Zulu was dressed at a wedding. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Who is Big Zulu?

Siyabonga Nene, better known as Big Zulu, has become a force in South African rap since his birth on 7 April 1986. His breakthrough came with the electrifying single Donsa Nkabi in 2016, propelling him into the national spotlight.

After signing with Universal Music in 2015, he Ushun Wenkabi in 2018, followed by Ungqongqoshe Wongqongqoshe in 2019. His third album, Ichwane Lenyoka, arrived in 2021 and delivered a trio of chart-topping hits: Mali Eningi, Inhlupheko, and Umuzi eSandton.

