South African influencer Lebo Phasha recently got spoiled with a new luxury car

A video of TK Nciza's ex receiving her new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon went viral on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Phasha's new car

Bathong, Lebo Phasha, is in her 'soft girl' era and is making the most of it. The social media influencer recently had social media buzzing after her new boyfriend, Donald, bought her an expensive gift.

According to TshisaLIVE, TK Nciza's ex-fiancée got herself a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon from her lover. The publication also stated that the star had posted a clip on her Instagram page, which she has deleted.

Phasha expressed her gratitude to Donald for blessing her with such an expensive gift and also stated how shocked she was when she received it.

She wrote:

"I’m still in disbelief! Thank you, my love, for always making my dreams come true."

An online user @mzansi_newss also posted the video of Phasha fetching her car at the dealership on TikTok, which quickly went viral.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Lebo's new car

Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

milky said:

"She's happy with a gospel song like she worked hard for it."

Simphiwe M wrote:

"Sad thing is, we clap for these people while ba bhubhudla imali yama taxpayers who can't even afford to take their children to universities, pay for medical aid, kids from poor backgrounds are expected to pay a large sum of money at school, if not, they hold their results."

Amanda Ramavhale commented:

"The day y’all start shaming people who knowingly flaunt money from corrupt individuals who steal money from y’all, the better."

Paras Figo stated:

"That’s why I have no remorse for Tebogo Thobejane or Nandipha, they know what they’re getting themselves into."

UnknownGhxst shared:

"Lol, so we're going to brush over the fact that she is a beneficiary of alleged corruption? Yk, the problem with people is that if we truly hate corruption, then we must also hate the people in the media/influencers who are benefiting from it."

Chef Lelo commented:

"Why do people still entertain this content knowing everything that we know? Using gospel song pissed me off but ke congra congra skebekwa."

