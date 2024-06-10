ANC Gauteng Secretary TK Nciza and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, are rumoured to have broken up

The businessman reportedly paid lobola to his fiancée Lebo Phasha in 2023 after they dated for a while

Controversial blogger Musa Khauwla claimed that they deleted pictures of one another on social media

If reports are anything to go by, TK Nciza and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, are no longer an item. Their suspicious behaviour on social media is what sparked this rumour.

TK Nciza and his fiancée Lebo Phasha have apparently called it quits. Image: @tknciza_sa

Source: Instagram

TK Nciza and Lebo spark breakup rumours

The African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng Secretary, TK Nciza, and his fiancée, Lebo Phasha, have allegedly broken off their engagement.

Their irregular social media activity sparked speculation that they apparently parted ways. According to controversial blogger Musa Khauwla, the couple deleted pictures of one another on social media.

Khawula also noted in his X post that Phasha has no longer been wearing her engagement ring.

"Lebo Phasha and her fiancé TK Nciza have deleted each other's pictures on Instagram. On several occasions, Lebo Phasha has been spotted not wearing her engagement ring."

Mzansi discusses break up rumours

The businessman and former music label owner paid lobola to his fiancée Lebo Phasha's family in 2023 after they dated for a while.

Netizens assume that the couple did not break up, but they are trying to keep a low profile.

r_tlomatsane claimed:

"The purse is gone."

@locobaroco asked:

"Wait, is Nciza not the husband of that lady from Mafikizolo?"

@_officialMoss questioned:

"Chomi, did this happen after or before ANC lost its majority… these slay queens, they move shem, allegedly."

@__ThapeloM stated:

"It's obviously they broke up we're not kids."

@eskomceo said:

"He also lost power so she must leave him."

