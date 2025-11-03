South African beauty queen and influencer Zozibini Tunzi recently had fans talking about her acting gig on Netflix's Bad Influencer

Many netizens couldn't help but praise the former Miss SA for her impressive acting skills

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a snippet of her on the series

Flowers are given where they are deserved. Recently, the former Miss SA and model Zozibini Tunzi became the talk of the town regarding her latest acting gig on Netflix's drama series, Bad Influencer.

On Sunday, 2 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of a scene where Tunzi showed off her impressive acting skills on social media.

This clip ignited a buzz among netizens as many of them applauded the star, who had just celebrated 6 months of marriage to her husband, for nailing the role she was given on the show.

See the video below:

SA react to Zozi Tunzi's acting skills

Shortly after the video of Zozi nailing her role on Bad Influencer went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AnzaTino complimented the star:

"Zozi's gorgeous, man, and she nailed this role!"

@Tshikzwizy wrote:

"She really made us hate her on it, so she did her part."

@ZamamboDBN commented:

"She definitely did better than Cindy. But overall, that series is not the best we’ve had."

@Amaze_M responded:

"She could've chosen a better role. Being a bully as Miss Universe is just distasteful. But I guess, whatever pays the bills..."

@thobjablessing replied:

"I know it's acting, but couldn't they give her better lines? These are not the words I want coming out of our Miss Universe. She's way too classy."

@simphiwe_n54295 responded:

"Mna, I see an actress. A person would really have to be the worst actor/actress for me to even notice. Did she just say Fly SAsfebe?"

@ozababe_anita said:

"I love Zozi, but the Naomi character really made me nervous — I didn’t like her at all! She played that mean girl role so well. Well done to Zozi for challenging herself and nailing it! "

@Vicky_usser stated:

"Nailed haters will cry it doesn’t align with what what while the same Americans you watch them in movies! Doing wild things hayii Africans neh! Never praise their own."

@SiminkieM praised Zozi:

"Joooh the way I love Zozi, I found myself hating her and hating her face . She really ate this role and left no crumbs."

@MamaKaLatte shared:

"She did a good job, especially since it was her first acting gig. It felt real, like she is a real-life mean girl."

