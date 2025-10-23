South African model and actress Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana recently marked six months of her marriage

The star shared a video of her wedding reception that no one had seen before on her social media page

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to the post

Sana, it's always wholesome seeing people falling in love and enjoying every moment of it. Earlier this year, our very own Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi-Bolowana had social media abuzz after she shook everyone with her surprise wedding.

Recently, the Bad Influencer actress had many netizens gushing online as she marked six months of her marriage with hubby Luthando Bolowana. Former Miss SA shared an exclusive clip from her wedding reception, which she had never shared before on her Instagram page, and paired it with a heartfelt message that reads:

"Over the halfway mark to a year! Time beautifully stands still when you’re living in a blessing🥰😍 And what better way to celebrate than with love, laughter and @moetchandon."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to Zozi's marriage milestone

Shortly after the star shared that she and her hubby were celebrating 6 months of marriage on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

anwardwahdie said:

"The most beautiful bride, Zuzi, I wish you happiness. You deserve all the love."

charmedcrazy_13 wrote:

"Love is such a beautiful thing: stay blessed in your marriage."

bloomeventzofficial commented:

"Zozi understands that it's not an Achievement but a BLESSING. That's a real Queen right here! Enjoy Sisi."

teeemn responded:

"If this were a documentary, neh, even the royal wedding numbers would have been surpassed 🤭 @zozitunzi, why didn't you give us a show, Mara 😭Nibahle, nihappy maan."

thembanichamane replied:

"Forever Miss Universe, transitioned to being Mrs Universe🔥🔥🙌❤️❤️❤️ lots of love to you and your hubbyverse."

emelia_dorcas stated:

"Mrs Tunzi, I feel like we really need the entire wedding video and film so we can enjoy this masterpiece and get inspired! You were just the most gorgeous bride and elegant!! I just need to consume more 😍🥹🥹❤️ so inspired as a future bride!"

What you need to know about Zozi Tunzi

Zozi Tunzi earned her net worth of $1.5 million and $6 million from beauty pageants, lucrative endorsement deals in the beauty and fashion industries, and high-profile hosting engagements.

Tunzi received a R1 million cash prize as the winner of Miss SA 2019 and a year-long salary of approximately $100,000 after being crowned Miss Universe 2019.

The model's Miss Universe 2019 crown was valued at $5 million.

Candice Sello marks 2 months with Mr Sello

Briefly News previously reported that Candice Sello happily shared pictures of her wedding ceremonies, including her traditional union. In a recent post, she uploaded unseen photos of her wedding festivities with Mr Sello.

Candice Sello shared close-up shots of emotional moments as well as details about her wedding that she did not include before. Fans of Candice Modiselle were delighted to get a closer look at her wedding.

