Nonhle Thema’s Mom Cynthia Shange Praised for Her Ageless Beauty: “What a Timeless Beaut”
- South African veteran actress and Nonhle Thema's mom, Cynthia Shange, made headlines on social media
- A picture of the star during her youth went viral after being shared online by a netizen
- Many peeps were in awe of her ageless beauty as they flooded the comment section with their reactions
No lie, South Africa has the most beautiful women on earth who age like fine wine. Recently, Nonhle Thema's mother, who is also a veteran actress and model, Cynthia Shange, became the talk of the town regarding her ageless beauty.
On Tuesday, 21 October 2025, an online user @HistorySAZAR posted a picture of the legendary star who was honoured last year at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela KZN Film and TV Awards for having an illustrious career, during her youth days in 1972, when she represented South Africa at Miss World.
This picture left many fans in awe on social media of how gracious and beautiful Thema's mom was and still is, even in her 70s.
The image was captioned:
"View of the two South African contestants, on left, Miss Africa South Cynthia Shange and, on right, Miss South Africa Stephanie Elizabeth Reinecke, pictured together in Grosvenor Square, London, on 22nd November 1972 before competing in the Miss World 1972 beauty pageant. (Photo by Rolls Press/Popperfoto)."
See the photo below:
SA reacts to Cynthia Shange's ageless beauty
Shortly after the picture of the legendary actress and model went viral on social media, many fans decided to share their reactions to her timeless beauty as they flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say below:
@LincolnLumbe said:
"You’d think they were best buddies but they were on the opposite end of the spectrum."
@AngelSoul88 complimented:
"Nonhle Thema's mom is so stunning."
@Ayola_M wrote:
"Oh Mam Shange what a timeless beaut."
@NeneLeakesWigs commented:
"Cynthia Shange, what a beauty."
@darthvirtuous responded:
"uDeliwe was such a type man."
@gcinilem_ replied:
"Oh she looks exactly like Nonhle here."
@Uppity_Afrikan mentioned:
"Ngicela uk'buza something,ngibuza ngoba angazi. So, during Apartheid South Africa, real South Africans were allowed to enter beauty pageants like Miss SA in order to enter Miss World, etc, under Apartheid?....Please don't attack, I'm unlearning a lot of things la please."
Who is Nonhle Thema's mother?
Cynthia Shange is one of South Africa’s most recognisable faces owing to her modelling and acting careers. She has shattered barriers and has been a part of making South African history by being the first black SA representative in the Miss World competition in 1972.
She has four children, namely Banele, Sihle, Archie and Nonle Thema.
