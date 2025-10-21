South Africans recently reacted to the American rapper Doja Cat's actual age

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, 21 October 2025

Many netizens flooded the comment section, wishing the rapper a happy birthday

Doja Cat celebrated her birthday in style. Image: Amy Sussman and Stephanie Augello/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, Doja Cat left many South Africans shook after they found out how old she really is.

The American rapper and singer recently turned a year older as she celebrated her 30th birthday on Tuesday, 21 October 2025. The online news and gossip page MDnews shared on their social media account that the star marked another year around the sun.

"Grammy-winning artist Zandile “Doja Cat” Dlamini, who boasts South African heritage through her father Dumisani Dlamini, celebrates her 30th birthday today," the post reads.

See the post below:

SA stunned by how old Doja Cat is

Shortly after it was revealed how old the Paint The Town Red hitmaker is on social media, many South Africans couldn't believe that the rapper was that young, while others just flooded the comment section and wished her a happy birthday. Here's what they had to say below:

@khal_juniier said:

"Yoh, I thought she was old, kanti she's just a child, wow. Anyway, happy birthday to her."

@Bovaroger wrote:

"Happy birthday, Baby Chester."

@MelodicVibz commented:

"Happy Birthday Zandile."

@Sexy_Lady_SA responded:

"She looks good for 30."

@RealXhosaDyan replied:

"Her face is so South African, I just don't know how to explain it."

@GodMatha mentioned:

"What a long headline for a happy birthday post lol!"

Doja Cat opened up about her childhood

Just before the star celebrated her 30th birthday, she had previously opened up about her tough childhood during an interview and how her father had abandoned her.

She said:

"had a fun childhood, I had a very tough childhood. I think growing up with like a single mother is a hard thing to do, and she had five kids. I could never. She's incredible, like the strongest mother, but it taught me a lot of things, and I think it also made me in some form stronger. My mom is so supportive and proud of me, and she tells me that every other day."

The Paint The Town Red hitmaker has always been vocal about her father not being a part of her life since she was born, and how he never took care of her.

Khaya Dlanga talks about meeting Doja Cat

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Dlanga finally shared the story of when he first spoke to Doja Cat. At 14 years old, the rapper contacted Dlanga with hopes of finally meeting her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, and the writer tried by all means to make it happen.

Famed writer Khaya Dlanga finally opened up about having been in contact with Doja Cat in 2010. This was after an old article by the To Quote Myself author was leaked by Twitter (X) user beyspope, in which Khaya attempted to help Doja Cat connect with her family and hopefully, her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

