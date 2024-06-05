Khaya Dlanga recently shared a heartbreaking story of a time he spoke to Doja Cat when she was 14 years old

The writer revealed that the rapper was looking for her father, Dumisani Dlamini, and he made several attempts to connect them

The story touched netizens' hearts, who dragged Dumisani again for abandoning his children

Khaya Dlanga says Doja Cat asked for his help to her find her dad, Dumisani Dlamini. Images: Instagram/ khayadlanga, Facebook/ Dumisani Dlamini, Instagram/ dojacat

Khaya Dlanga finally shared the story of when he first spoke to Doja Cat. At 14 years old, the rapper contacted Dlanga with hopes of finally meeting her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, and the writer tried by all means to make it happen.

Khaya Dlanga recounts speaking to Doja Cat

Famed writer, Khaya Dlanga, finally opened up about having been in contact with Doja Cat in 2010.

This after an old article by the To Quote Myself author was leaked by Twitter (X) user beyspope, in which Khaya attempted to help Doja Cat connect with her family and hopefully her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

In an Instagram video, Khaya said Doja contacted him after watching one of his YouTube videos. After realising he was South African, she asked for help with locating her father:

"She sent me an email saying she was looking for her dad. My heart broke, and I wanted to see if there was anything I could do. I put her story on my blog. I didn't know who he was until I Googled and recognised him.

"I called a cousin of mine who was a well-known actor to ask him if he knew him [Dumisani] and if he could give him Doja Cat's email and my contact details, and he said he made contact with him. That was the last I heard of anything."

The writer said he was contacted four years later by an alleged sibling of the rapper asking to get in contact with her:

Mzansi reacts to Doja Cat's story

Netizens were shattered and called Doja Cat's father out for abandoning her:

AmberReid_2 defended Doja:

"I don't want to hear anything about how disrespectful she is when she lashes out. He deserves all the disrespect and more!"

KaylaIndiana was shattered:

"Explains all her anger; he deserves it 'cause what child has to look for her father at the age of 14?"

Ms_ViVaCi0us wrote:

"And he has the nerve to praise his daughter when she is famous. Nxa, I hate dead beats so much!"

