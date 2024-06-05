Convicted murderer Thabo Bester defended himself in court and made a stunning request

Bester asked that the court give him a death sentence to end the suffering and prevent the case from dragging

South Africans slammed Bester, and some called him dramatic, while others believed he deserved the death sentence

Thabo Bester calls on the government to give him the death penalty. Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images via Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN – Thabo Bester pleaded for the death sentence.

Thabo Bester defends himself

In a clip @ZANewsFlash posted on X, Bester gave an emotional address when he appeared at the Bloemfontein High Court for his escape alongside Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Bester slammed how the state allegedly treated him while he was standing trial. He said it tore him apart that his co-accused were standing trial for something they knew nothing about.

"I am requesting... that I not waste these people's lives. Under the previous Act of Correctional Services, a death sentence is (a suitable sentence). Let the public sign a petition, and I will be given a death sentence, and I will agree to it so we end this matter."

He complained that he was suffering and said his feet were icy, and he could barely feel his toes. He added that he wanted to be put to rest, and the camera panned to show a heartbroken Magudumana listening to him. She closes her eyes and looks down, crying as Bester says a political hand controls his case. View the video here:

Netizens joke about Bester

South Africans poked fun at Bester and his request for the death sentence.

I'm strike said:

"Thabo Bestering the court."

"Dellie108 said:

"So dramatic. Give it to him. where do we sign? Who is going to start the petition?"

Farm Boy said:

"Where can I sign to make his wish come true?"

Victim said:

"At least he's contesting for his demise."

GeneraxionFearFokol said:

"So he wanted to be Markus Joostered once and for all."

Spar said:

"We don't want him dead. We want him alive and suffering for what he has done. Families have lost loved ones while he and his coaccused lived largely."

Thabo Bester was accused of running prostitution ring in prison

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Tha abo Bester faced accusations of running a prostitution ring.

Thabo was accused of organising women to sleep with male prisoners, and some of the officials at the prison where he was held were implicated.

