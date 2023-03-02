Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says the death penalty will not be reinstated in South Africa

Lamola has called on other nations to put an end to the practice, calling it inhumane and violent

Despite the government's stance, various political organisations want to see the death penalty brought back to deal with rampant crime

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola has thrown cold water on reinstating the death penalty in South Africa.

Minister of Justice Ronald Lamola has called on other nations to drop the death penalty. Images: GCIS/Flickr & Brent Stirton

Source: Getty Images

This comes after many civil society groups and Mzansi citizens have called for the return of the death penalty due to the high rate of crimes against women and children.

Minister Ronald Lamola says the death penalty is not in the interest of justice

According to TimesLIVE, Lamola stated at the No Justice Without Life: 13th International Congress of Justice Ministers conference in Rome that the death penalty merely made the world more violent and was not in the interest of justice.

Lamola explained that the death penalty does not deter crime, adding that there is no evidence to support the claim that the death penalty can deter more crime than long-term imprisonment.

“As we gather here today (Wednesday) there is consensus among us that state-sponsored vengeance in the form of the death penalty does not alter society. If anything, it makes the world even more violent and inhumane,” said Lamola.

Lamola raised the point that in cases of the death penalty, there is a high chance that someone might be found guilty of a crime they did not commit.

The minister added that South Africa is currently amending the Extradition Act, which will stipulate that a convicted South Africa will not face the death penalty in another country.

South Africa calls on other countries to end the death penalty

Since South Africa stands firmly against the death penalty, the government is lobbying other countries to abandon the practice because it is inhumane, cruel and degrading.

Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini spoke against the punishment at the 52nd session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Tuesday, 28 February.

According to IOL, Mashego-Dlamini urged other countries to put a moratorium on the death penalty as more countries are considering ending the punishment.

South African political organisations lobby for the reinstatement of the death penalty

While government officials are going around the world lobbying for other countries to put an end to the death penalty, various political organisations, such as the African Transformation Movement (ATM) and ActionSA, believe the punishment should be brought back.

ATM believes the death penalty can help deter heinous crimes in South Africa. Action SA leader Herman Mashaba stated that he believes the death penalty should be used in cases of people convicted of rape and murder.

