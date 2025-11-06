South African controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently reacted to Mich portraying him on Bad Influencer

The star shared that Netflix and the production team should've hired him instead of the reality TV star

Many netizens reacted to Khawula's rant about Mich Mazibuko portraying him

Musa Khawula on Mich Mazibuko portraying him on a show.

Source: Instagram

Bathong, Musa Khawula has no chill whatsoever! The controversial blogger and gossipmonger couldn't hide his jealousy after finding out that the popular reality TV star Mich Mazibuko portrayed him in Netflix's new series, Bad Influencer.

On Thursday, 6 November 2025, the controversial star, who was recently hit with a new legal action over his allegations about Connie Ferguson and businessman Groovin Nchabeleng, ranted about how he would've slayed his character if Netflix and the Bad Influencer production team decided to hire him for the role instead of the former Big Brother Mzansi contestant.

The show has been getting rave reviews and attention from many netizens since it was revealed on social media.

Khawula wrote:

"Oh! Netflix baby, you should've hired the original, xo xo, Gossip Girl."

See the post below:

SA reacts to Musa Khawula's rant

Shortly after, the blogger reacted to Mazibuko portraying him in a series on social media, and many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@by_greatest said:

"Netflix, nobody does better than the original! Oh, sana u lost the plot here!"

@Khumsa15_n wrote:

"The problem is you would add your own lines chommy during the shoot."

@WaMamkhabela commented:

"Yho... They missed out on a great opportunity to get their targeted audience... But nawe chommie sekumele siyobona manje ukuthi bakhuluma ngani because you are giving them free promo... Kaant besiyoziyela kamnaandi to watch the ORIGINAL ONE."

@sividos mentioned:

"The so-called creatives by Gambi Films will not see heaven for this."

@zanikgope responded:

"I think they would have hired you but you were in jail at the time of the shooting."

@cortlan_dior replied:

"They really needed to run you that check, but you couldn’t be hired, Akere, all your victims were cast to."

@unathi_noraji shared:

"He is doing the obvious sana, he wants to be extra like Musa, but honestly, there was no need for that. He could act normal and still ace the role."

@IamAnitablack tweeted:

"Yes, I saw that. It was so unfair. They should have some shame. Isn’t this copyright infringement? Or does this specific video have to be protected by copyright?"

@travfishscott mentioned:

"Connie Ferguson and them would NEVER agree to have a Musa Khawula on TV. There's just too much conflict of interest surrounding you and many industry people."

SA reacted to Mich portraying Musa Khawula.

Source: Instagram

Old Musa Khawula posts on Kenny Kunene resurface

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Musa Khawula's past claims about Kenny Kunene gained traction after the Patriotic Alliance politician was found at the home of DJ Sumbody's alleged killer.

Kunene attempted to explain his presence at the alleged killer's house during the police raid, but scores of netizens are unconvinced. In one of the unearthed tweets, Musa made accusations against Kenny, and it appears that he may have been onto something.

