Netflix SA excitedly announced that they will be dropping a brand new series titled Bad Influencer

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald shared the news and the trailer of the upcoming series

Many netizens couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Netflix isn't playing this year, as they continue to drop new movies and series in Mzansi. Recently, they excitedly announced that they will be releasing another South African series titled Bad Influencer.

On Tuesday, 7 October 2025, the entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed that the new show that Netflix will drop on Friday, 31 October 2025, will star the former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, Cindy Mahlangu, Zikhona Sodlaka, Mihlali Ndamase, Jo-Ann Reyneke, Masasa Mbangeni and many other known faces in the entertainment industry.

"Netflix’s new series ‘Bad Influencer’ starring Jo-Ann Reyneke will also feature TV and radio host Relebogile Mabotja, along with actresses Masasa Mbangeni, Zikhona Sodlaka, and Tina Jaxa. The show will include cameo appearances from popular influencers Mihlali Ndamase and Sarah Langa, with Sarah making her second appearance in a Netflix series, as well as Mohale Motaung. ‘Bad Influencer’ Season 1 premieres on 31 October 2025, only on Netflix," Macdonald wrote.

This show was unveiled just after Netflix dropped the Beauty and The Bester docuseries, which captured many people, even those in America.

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait for Bad Influencer to premiere

Shortly after the announcement of the new show was made on social media, many fans couldn't contain their excitement as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@TyroneTheFirst1 said:

"I am so excited for this one."

@AdonijahNtsieni wrote:

"I can't wait to watch my favourite actress in action @zikhonasodlaka."

@MMLisa268890 commented:

"It's giving 'The celebrity' K-drama series on Netflix, however, it looks like it's going to be a bang as well!"

@__Shezi replied:

"Rooting for them. I really want our entertainment industry to pop. I think about this every time I watch a K-drama or I'm on Weverse. I want that for us too!

@Presh_amazing responded:

"I can't wait, hopefully I will be done watching Beauty in black by the end of October."

@TSelekane44539 mentioned:

"Zozibini is an enigma. She's beautiful on the inside and out. She can speak really well, but doesn't do it all the time. She doesn't seek attention, but when she gets it, she uses it for respectable and honourable things. She probably had men who offered her the world, but she chose love. This is the standard for Miss Universe."

