Metro FM radio host Quinton Masina's fiancée, Kayleigh Schwark, recently showed off her pregnancy bump

The controversial Musa Khawula shared the picture of a very pregnant Kayleigh on his social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the picture of the reality TV star

Kayleigh Schwark looked stunning with her pregnancy bump. Image: @kayleigh_schwark

Wow, pregnancy really does suit the reality TV star Kayleigh Schwark. Quinton Masina's fiancée recently made headlines on social media after a certain picture of her went viral.

On Sunday, 5 October 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a picture of the Young, Famous & African cast member showing off her pregnant bump on X (formerly Twitter) after announcing that she was expecting in July 2025.

Quinton and Kayleigh have been making headlines online ever since they got engaged in January 2025 after years of being together.

See the post below:

SA reacts to a picture of a very pregnant Kayleigh

Shortly after the picture of the reality TV star went viral on social media, many online users couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@umbuthoK said:

"To all of those saying they have already revealed it a while back, we know! The news was never reported like this. Musa’s captions are just something else. Not that we condone."

@scents89154 wrote:

"I feel so sorry for her. This is exactly what Liesel Lourie was going to end up like with that failed rapper on Metro FM. South African men with their multiple children will fumble a beautiful girl like this& think they’re the price. Kayleigh has just joined the single mum club."

@Z52948Van commented:

"Congratulations to my favourite couple. They are lovely together, and God richly bless them."

@Keney_Tazzy responded:

"My girl is just so excited to be pregnant and you can tell."

@QuahogQueen82 replied:

"Lol, why aren’t men ever the losers in these scenarios ni wanawake tu accepting crumbs and smiling. I’m tired. We need more women in male-dominated fields."

@ItsNyasatu tweeted:

"Oh my God, not the multi-divorcee boyfriend who takes her for granted because real!"

@by_greatest shared:

"To prove he takes her for granted, there is still no ring on the finger!😭😭😭 Naked kodwa!"

SA reacted to Kayleigh's baby bump. Image: @kayleigh_schwark

Who is Kayleigh Schwark?

Kayleigh Schwark is a model and reality TV star. She is also passionate about fitness. She was born on 4 December 1994. As of 2024, Kayleigh Schwark's age is 29 years old. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

She gained fame after appearing on the reality TV show Young, Famous, and African alongside other actors such as Annie Macaulay-Idibia and Bonang Matheba.

