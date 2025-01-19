Quinton Paul Masina, best known as a popular DJ, is entering a new chapter of his life with Kayleigh Schwark

Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Masina have been together since the beginning of the reality TV show Young, Famous and African

The couple had a full circle moment on the Netflix reality show, and they celebrated with fans on the socials

Quinton Masina, previously married to Bulelwa and later to the late Naledi Willers, is taking the next step with his current partner, Kayleigh Schwark. The lovebirds have been in a long-term relationship.

Quinton Masina got engaged to Kayleigh Schwark on 'Young, Famous and African'. Image: @kayleigh_schwark

Source: Instagram

The reality TV stars shared sweet photos celebrating the new phase of their partnership. DJ Quinton Masina and Kayleigh's fans celebrated the couple's progress.

Quinton Masina gets serious with Kayleigh Schwark

In one of the latest Young Famous and African episodes, Quinton officially got engaged to Kayleigh. The model shared a picture of herself with the DJ dressed in white as she happily showed off her ring. Watch the video of Quinton proposing on Young, Famous and African below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA cheers for Kayleigh Schwark

Many people congratulated Quinton and Kayleigh. The couple's celebrity friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Rapper Nadia Nakai said:

"Congratulations guys!"

Media personality Inno Sadiki wrote:

"Congratulations, sis. The wait is finally over. You are worth it. You are definitely the prize 💍. May God bless this new chapter in your lives."

nattieana commented:

"Mina, I've got a lot to say, nje. Kayleigh deserves this, and I'm so happy for you guys. Yoooh, I don't know how many times I kept on saying no, listening to what she was stressing out while watching YFA. May God bless this chapter 🥂. You got yourself a real, mature one. I mean, you would swear she's the grown-up amongst all the ladies with how she handled things. I'm so happy."

flauraaura added:

"I am so happy for you, my love! The way I was so frustrated each episode ️♥️ I just had to watch until the end."

@bobbidemi added:

"Congratulations, you two ♥️🙌🏽God bless this divine union. 🙏🏽🙌🏽"

ricardodacosta explained:

"It’s about time, I'm super happy for you guys ✨"

SA reacts to Nadia Nakai being touchy with Cassper Nyovest

Briefly News previously reported that bathong, fans said Nadia Nakai is going to get herself in trouble touching other people's husbands inappropriately.

Nadia Nakai is topping social media trends, and girl, it's not for the right reasons.

A video of the Never Leave rapper partying up a storm with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest, is making the rounds online, and people are questioning her behaviour.

Source: Briefly News