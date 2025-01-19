Quinton Masina Proposes to Kayleigh Schwark in Video, Couple Celebrates in Matching Outfits
- Quinton Paul Masina, best known as a popular DJ, is entering a new chapter of his life with Kayleigh Schwark
- Kayleigh Schwark and Quinton Masina have been together since the beginning of the reality TV showYoung, Famous and African
- The couple had a full circle moment on the Netflix reality show, and they celebrated with fans on the socials
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Quinton Masina, previously married to Bulelwa and later to the late Naledi Willers, is taking the next step with his current partner, Kayleigh Schwark. The lovebirds have been in a long-term relationship.
The reality TV stars shared sweet photos celebrating the new phase of their partnership. DJ Quinton Masina and Kayleigh's fans celebrated the couple's progress.
Quinton Masina gets serious with Kayleigh Schwark
In one of the latest Young Famous and African episodes, Quinton officially got engaged to Kayleigh. The model shared a picture of herself with the DJ dressed in white as she happily showed off her ring. Watch the video of Quinton proposing on Young, Famous and African below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
SA cheers for Kayleigh Schwark
Many people congratulated Quinton and Kayleigh. The couple's celebrity friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.
"Congratulations guys!"
Media personality Inno Sadiki wrote:
"Congratulations, sis. The wait is finally over. You are worth it. You are definitely the prize 💍. May God bless this new chapter in your lives."
nattieana commented:
"Mina, I've got a lot to say, nje. Kayleigh deserves this, and I'm so happy for you guys. Yoooh, I don't know how many times I kept on saying no, listening to what she was stressing out while watching YFA. May God bless this chapter 🥂. You got yourself a real, mature one. I mean, you would swear she's the grown-up amongst all the ladies with how she handled things. I'm so happy."
flauraaura added:
"I am so happy for you, my love! The way I was so frustrated each episode ️♥️ I just had to watch until the end."
@bobbidemi added:
"Congratulations, you two ♥️🙌🏽God bless this divine union. 🙏🏽🙌🏽"
ricardodacosta explained:
"It’s about time, I'm super happy for you guys ✨"
SA reacts to Nadia Nakai being touchy with Cassper Nyovest
Briefly News previously reported that bathong, fans said Nadia Nakai is going to get herself in trouble touching other people's husbands inappropriately.
Nadia Nakai is topping social media trends, and girl, it's not for the right reasons.
A video of the Never Leave rapper partying up a storm with her former label boss, Cassper Nyovest, is making the rounds online, and people are questioning her behaviour.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 2 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za