Tamaryn Green Shares Adorable Video of Baby Bump, Says the Wait is Almost Over
- Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband, Ze Nxumalo, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby
- Tamaryn Green posted an adorable video of her growing baby bump with Ze Nxumalo by her side
- The model and medical doctor said the wait to meet their little one is almost over, and Mzansi is fully behind them
South African power couple Dr Tamaryn Green Nxumalo and her husband Ze Nxumalo are expecting their bundle of joy.
Tamaryn and Ze Nxumalo ready to welcome baby girl
In an Instagram video, Tamaryn Green showed off her bulging baby bump as she soldiers on in the third trimester. In the cute video, her hubby, Ze Nxumalo, was right by her side.
The former Miss South Africa and medical doctor said their baby girl was a miracle. The cute little kicks reminded her of this blessing.
"From tiny flutters to growing kicks this belly is a reminder of the miracle of you. The wait is almost over, and our hearts couldn’t be more ready."
When she revealed the gender of their baby, Tamaryn Green said she experienced a new kind of love during her pregnancy.
"Many have shared their excitement for me and this incredible pregnancy journey, often telling me how profoundly special it is. At first, I didn’t fully grasp the depth of their words, but now, without a shadow of a doubt, I can say this has been one of the most magical experiences of my life. I’ve never known a love quite like this before. "
Fans show love to Tamaryn and baby daddy
Reacting to the video, fans showed the couple love.
tassy said:
"This is sappy, but Seeing you grow from NOSS head girl in my grade 8 year to med school, Miss SA, Miss Universe, DOCTOR, wife, and now mother has been beautiful. Thank you for being my role model for the last 13 years."
mhlongolondiwe gushed:
"The way you’re so beautiful. Pregnancy 0 - Tammy 10."
werner_wessels cried:
"I could Cry!!!😭🌸 Can’t wait for our little miracle to join us!!!"
Simphiwe Ngema stuns at her maternity photoshoot
In a previous report from Briefly News actress Simphiwe Ngema stunned when she showed off her baby bump at her maternity shoot.
The star gave fans a look at her growing baby bump in the stunning snaps.
