Mzansi Cracks Up Over Toddler's Adorable Request to Dad, Video Amuses SA Peeps

One little girl's cute interaction with her father in a car left many people in Mzansi cracking up in laughter

The TikTok video gathered loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on the platform

South Africans were amused as they flooded the post with jokes, while some gushed over the father-and-daughter duo

A little girl in Mzansi made a big request to her father, and the toddler amused the internet.

A little girl's adorable request to her dad left South Africans in laughter. Image: @bongisamhaga

Source: TikTok

Toddler insists on being called "baby girl" by dad

A TikTok video shared by social media user @bongisamhaga shows the little one and her father sitting in a car. The girl expressed to her dad how, going forward, she would like to be addressed as "baby girl" and not by her first name.

As they sat in the vehicle, the toddler's father mistakenly called her by her name, and she quickly corrected him as she insisted on being called "baby girl."

The girl and her dad entertained the online community with their adorable interaction, which gained massive traction on the internet within a day of its publication. It received loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the wholesome video of the father and daughter moment below:

SA gushes over the father-and-daughter duo

Netizens were in awe of the heartwarming moment and headed to the comments section to rave over the dad and his cute little girl, while some shared their own childhood experiences.

Lindiwe raved about the clip, saying:

"Who are so proud of this generation of fathers!! Present and consistent. We are building a better nation."

Buhle Maseko shared:

"When my dad calls me by my name, I think he’s mad at me - I’m 33 years old."

Mkhize Thabile added:

"I also feel attacked when my man calls me by my government name."

Thato_olga commented:

"Setting her own standards uBaby girl."

Yanga’s pretty wife expressed:

"I’m 25 and I hate it when my dad calls me by my name. I’m baby or babe."

